Post Register
Rigby archer wins national title
When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.
Post Register
Many come to honor Coach Elliot Anderson at RHS
The Rigby High School commons were filled with various Rigby alum and their families on Feb. 3, just before the Rigby vs. Highland High School varsity game. These crowds gathered for one purpose, to honor former basketball Head Coach Elliot Anderson, in town to receive formal recognition from the school where he led seven varsity teams to State Championship Victory.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot holds on to win district title for second straight year
SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem state team honored in 50th anniversary
SUGAR CITY -- For some teams, looking back to the past can sometimes be overwhelming because it might too much to handle. Other teams however, use the experience to learn, grow, and embrace the tradition that their predecessors set. This is the case for the Sugar-Salem Diggers, who honored the...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ririe withstands North Fremont comeback, wins district title
Two of the best teams in the 2A Nuclear Conference came together along with their communities to witness great basketball Tuesday night. Both Ririe Bulldogs and North Fremont Huskies fans also got a close game. As the final buzzer sounded, it was the Bulldogs that prevailed over the Huskies 44-36 to win the district title along with a berth to the state playoffs in Nampa.
Post Register
Buffalo herd maintained on Fort Hall reservation
FORT HALL — On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opened up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbed back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drove into the large enclosure.
Post Register
Changes coming to Bingham News Chronicle
When the Bingham News Chronicle began nearly 4 years ago, we took a unique approach to how we distributed the newspaper. Knowing our goal was to have the Chronicle be locally focused, there would be a need for readers to receive more regional and state news. To achieve this, we included a copy of either the Post Register or Idaho State Journal with every Chronicle delivery. You are no doubt used to receiving your Chronicle delivered inside one of these products.
Post Register
Blackfoot passes resolution supporting law enforcement
The city of Blackfoot recently passed a resolution that expresses support for law enforcement agencies that serve the community. The resolution was signed by Mayor Marc Carroll on Tuesday. The beginning of the resolution reads, “The role of law enforcement has always and continues to have a profound importance for...
Post Register
Man who rammed sheriff's deputy during pursuit sent to prison
An Aberdeen man who rammed a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol car with his own vehicle was sentenced to prison Monday. District Judge Darren Simpson ordered Robert Weeks, 44, to serve between two-and-a-half years and five years in prison for felony eluding and between two-and-a-half and 10 years for aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel.
Post Register
Marriages and Divorces
MARRIAGESThe following couples applied for marriage licenses in Jefferson County during the month of January.
