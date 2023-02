SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement that the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.

