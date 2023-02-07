Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
Why Kevin Durant wanted trade to Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Monty Williams, Chris Paul
Before the NBA season, Kevin Durant asked to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, with the Brooklyn Nets star listing the Phoenix Suns as a preferred landing spot. A lot of it comes down to his connections to Suns players and coaches. Durant, who was finally traded to the Suns...
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Mikal Bridges Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
The Phoenix Suns included Mikal Bridges in their Kevin Durant trade with the Brooklyn Nets
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Beverley Called Out Shams, Who Responded By Breaking News That He Was Traded
PatBev called out Shams and got traded.
Speculation swirls around Bobby Hurley as Arizona State fades away in 2023
Arizona State is an NIT team right now, and the Sun Devils’ path to the NCAA Tournament is narrowing. The Sun Devils will definitely need to beat either UCLA or Arizona in the coming weeks, and they will probably need to grab at least one other high-value win while avoiding bad losses. ASU doesn’t have much breathing room in the pursuit of an NCAA bid. If the Sun Devils miss out, coach Bobby Hurley might think about a change of scenery.
Here's how many private planes are expected in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023
The high demand for Super Bowl 57 flights to Arizona isn't just coming from commercial airlines. Celebrities, corporate VIPs and other fans are flying on private planes into metro Phoenix airports this week in the leadup to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Collectively, metro Phoenix airports can...
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
Even at a Premium Price, Playing TPC Scottsdale Near WM Phoenix Open Time Is a Must
You’ve been watching TPC Scottsdale on TV for years, including the famous 16th hole. Gary Van Sickle suggests playing it while the tournament infrastructure is there.
Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Longtime ASU groundskeeper to help paint logo for Super Bowl LVII
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If art is truly everywhere, would you let the NFL’s greatest athletes walk all over it? For one Tempe man, his masterpieces have been torn up by the end of every Super Bowl since 1996. And he’s just fine with that. “Back when...
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Tiger Woods' PopStroke is open for a limited time in metro Phoenix. Here's when and why
Tiger Woods' mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke has launched its soft opening near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for Super Bowl 57 week. The venue, which is in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, has two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, outdoor gaming area, on-course drink service and rooftop bar. For the soft opening through Feb. 12, only the mini-golf courses and drinks service will be available.
Scottie Scheffler dishes on playing with Emmitt Smith, possibly returning to No. 1 at 2023 WM Phoenix Open and his Masters Champions Dinner menu
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A year ago, Scottie Scheffler was at or near the top of the list of the best PGA Tour golfers to have never won. A thrilling playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at TPC Scottsdale in 2022 finally got Scheffler on the board but it was just the beginning.
It's a first: WM Phoenix Open announces sell out for Friday, Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds have announced a sellout at the WM Phoenix Open. Pat Williams, the 2023 tournament chairman, said early in Thursday’s round that tickets for the second round Friday and the third round Saturday are sold out. It’s the first...
