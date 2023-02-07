Read full article on original website
Crystal godinez
3d ago
for one what does it matter which brand of alcohol he was drinking, is this an ad? why is this accident a murder charge and others aren't? I don't get the system. don't drink and drive it's way too " social norm"
Adam da man de man
3d ago
ya I'm tired of motorcyclists in phx..... they all say "share the road" as they Wizz by my car with kids in it at 110 mph splitting the line. motorcyclists are the most selfish and wreckless drivers on the road. i see them every day whipping in and out of traffic cutting off semis and other traffic. I'm not going to lie phx has a problem with wreckless motorcyclists and I don't really care when they meet their maker.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
AZFamily
Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
Phoenix police looking for driver who caused collision that killed one pedestrian, injured second
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the driver who caused a crash that killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Police said the deadly multi-vehicle crash occurred around 1 p.m. near 23rd and Northern avenues. The crash involved three vehicles. A female driver reportedly hit two...
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
AZFamily
Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix
Pubblico Italian Eatery in Scottsdale and Hash Kitchen in Phoenix were just some of the restaurants hit with health code violations. Many in the LGBTQ+ community showed up at the Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix for the "Night of Pride" hosted by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. Valley Metro's...
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
'Small miracle' couple is alive after being run over in Phoenix, lawyer says
Pubblico Italian Eatery in Scottsdale and Hash Kitchen in Phoenix were just some of the restaurants hit with health code violations. Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police arrested the teen boy in connection to the shooting that left a...
AZFamily
Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another man is in jail after a confrontation turned into a shooting in Maryvale on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Juan Jaquez shot to death.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
KTAR.com
3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes
PHOENIX — Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced last month to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday. Jaquan Bailey, 20, Stephon Mitchell, 20, and Vincent Culbreath, 40, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
12news.com
Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
4 Mesa children reported missing found in Texas, father arrested
PHOENIX — Four Valley children who were reported missing earlier this week were found safe in Texas, authorities said Wednesday. The children were with their non-custodial father, Devon Washington, 31, at a restaurant in El Paso, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. Washington was arrested and...
