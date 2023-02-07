ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

19-year-old killed in Harris County Jail, effort to reduce overcrowding

An expanded effort is underway to reduce overcrowding at the Harris County Jail to move "mentally-ill" patients out of the criminal justice limbo and through the court system. FOX 26's Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports what's on the table.
fox26houston.com

Capital murder suspect in 2022 Houston shooting arrested in Colorado

HOUSTON - One of the suspects charged in a deadly Houston shooting last year has been arrested in Colorado, police announced Thursday. According to police, 21-year-old Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. and 21-year-old Bernard Aaron Robertson are both charged with capital murder. Police say Elmore, Jr., a Georgia native, was arrested...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX

