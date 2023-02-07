ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
AUSTIN, TX
Kait 8

Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

DPS Offering Reward For Information On Drug Trafficking

The DPS is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs and people. If you think you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/650.
TEXAS STATE
KYTV

FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
FORT SMITH, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KATV

Drug Task Force units in Arkansas confiscate over $55M in drugs, make 1,000+ arrests

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of Arkansas Drug Director has announced the success of "Operation Task Force Arkansas" with more than $55 Million in drugs and 1,000 arrests. A new release said that drug task force officers across the state banned together since November to remove illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with "Operation Task Force Arkansas" on Jan. 25.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses

SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...

