Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
Kait 8
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
cw39.com
Up to $5,000 reward for ID info on Texas stash houses, meth labs, pill press ops
TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs...
news4sanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
easttexasradio.com
DPS Offering Reward For Information On Drug Trafficking
The DPS is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that can help identify stash houses, pill press operations, meth conversion labs, and more in the state of Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in stopping the criminals that traffic drugs and people. If you think you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/650.
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County. Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his...
KYTV
FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
fox8live.com
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
KATV
Drug Task Force units in Arkansas confiscate over $55M in drugs, make 1,000+ arrests
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of Arkansas Drug Director has announced the success of "Operation Task Force Arkansas" with more than $55 Million in drugs and 1,000 arrests. A new release said that drug task force officers across the state banned together since November to remove illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with "Operation Task Force Arkansas" on Jan. 25.
WFAA
Suspect connected to multiple fentanyl overdose cases in North Texas was on an ankle monitor
Luis Navarrete was charged in a case regarding at least 10 overdose cases. He was already on an ankle monitor for a domestic violence incident.
HHSC announces replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm
SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
news4sanantonio.com
Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses
SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
Comments / 0