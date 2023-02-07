Khloé Kardashian Insists She's Single But Admits To 'Praying' For The Right Man To Come Along

mega

Setting the record straight! As rumors swirl over a possible reconciliation between Khloé Kardashian and unfaithful baby daddy Tristan Thompson , the former has shot down the buzz, declaring she's currently single.

The reality star made the reveal during a Q&A with fans, as one Twitter user asked about her love life.

"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it," she quipped of the tight bond with her 4-year-old daughter. "No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"

In another tweet, the mom-of-two explained her social media absence is just due to a busy schedule, adding, "Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it."

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, have been on and off since they met in 2016, but they appeared to split for good in 2021 after the reality star found out he cheated on her again, with his latest affair resulting in him fathering a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols .

However, the Strong Looks Better Naked author's recent cryptic posts about having faith sparked buzz they may have reconciled. To add fuel to the fire, the Good American founder has been by the NBA player's side as he grieves the sudden loss of his mother , Andrea , who died on January 5.

In addition to attending the funeral, Kardashian helped her ex take care of his family, accompanying him as he brought his younger brother to a medical appointment. Plus, the athlete bought a home in December located just three miles from her .

Nonetheless, the two are still dedicated to coparenting their tots , which is likely why Thompson purchased the nearby pad.

As OK! reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan favorite is allowing the Canada native to be around for family gatherings, even though seeing him can be tough to deal with.

"She’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show," explained an insider. "Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else."