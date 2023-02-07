ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs get good news on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btPNq_0keiMpqc00

The first indication that L’Jarius Sneed had good news to share about the injury he’d suffered early in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals came on Opening Night for Super Bowl LVII.

As in, he was there.

While meeting with reporters crowded around his platform during Monday night’s televised event, Sneed said he had cleared the NFL concussion protocol and is ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“I feel great,” Sneed said.

On the fourth play of the game against Cincinnati, Sneed tackled Bengals running back Samaje Perine. Sneed’s helmet hit Perine’s thigh and Sneed came out of the game. He later was ruled out with a concussion.

He didn’t know what had happened in the game until afterward — the Chiefs won 23-20. Joshua Williams joined fellow rookie cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie to help contain Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati passing game.

“Those guys played great,” Sneed said. “It was the coaching, and older guys who have showed them the way.”

Sneed shares the team lead with three interceptions and is the team’s only non-defensive lineman with more than one sack. He has 3 1/2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy