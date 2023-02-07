ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

I-395 southbound exit 10A ramp in Arlington to be closed for months

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Starting Tuesday morning, if weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to westbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 10A) will be closed for several months. The Virginia Department of Transportation )VDOT) says this is part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project. Here's...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Roddy Rd. Near The Covered Bridge Is Closed

A vehicle damaged a warning portal. Thurmont, Md (KM) Roddy Road south of the covered bridge near Thurmont is closed. The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations says the over-height warning portal was damaged by a vehicle Wednesday evening. The road will remain closed until repairs can be made to the warning portal.
THURMONT, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
