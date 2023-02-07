Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Driver Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Mechanicville, Road Shutdown
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 9, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 26780 Baptist Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole. EMS evaluated one patient...
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Utility crews finish repairs 2 months after small planes crashes into Montgomery County power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Utility crews have completed all repairs to the Montgomery County transmission tower damaged when a small plane crashed into them last November. Pepco officials said all repairs were finished on February 3. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022 in the area of Rothbury...
WJLA
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
Teen Thieves In PWC Continue Trend Of Hyundai, Kia Thefts In The Region: Police
Two 17-year-old boys from Maryland were charged after attempting to steal vehicles from a commuter lot in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Corbin Court to investigate an attempted vehicle theft, around 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Prince William County police. Initial investigation...
WJLA
I-395 southbound exit 10A ramp in Arlington to be closed for months
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Starting Tuesday morning, if weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to westbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 10A) will be closed for several months. The Virginia Department of Transportation )VDOT) says this is part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project. Here's...
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
fox5dc.com
2 dead after early morning fire in Prince George's County
LANHAM, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people have died after a fire in Prince George's County on Friday morning. Prince George's County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ruxton Dr in Lanham for a structure fire around 1:49 a.m. Crews located two adults deceased in...
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
fox5dc.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving school bus in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash on Wendesday involving a school bus in Prince George's County, according to authorities. Prince George's County Fire officials said the incident happened around 4:29 p.m. in the 11200 block of Brandywine Road, near Northgate Parkway in Brandywine. According to...
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police
Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
WJLA
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
WJLA
Authorities: One dead, five hurt in Baltimore house collapses after cars crash into home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person has died and five people injured when two cars crashed into each other, and then a house on the corner of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street Wednesday night, according to first responders. Police said the house collapsed and debris hit a pedestrian.
WJLA
DC community meets with MPD and Metro police to curb violence at Potomac Ave station
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast, sobering reminders remain of violence just days earlier that claimed the life of a Metro employee and wounded three others after a man, now in custody, opened gunfire. This disturbing case propelled community and city leaders to...
wfmd.com
Roddy Rd. Near The Covered Bridge Is Closed
A vehicle damaged a warning portal. Thurmont, Md (KM) Roddy Road south of the covered bridge near Thurmont is closed. The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations says the over-height warning portal was damaged by a vehicle Wednesday evening. The road will remain closed until repairs can be made to the warning portal.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With School Bus In Prince George's County: Police
A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash involving a school bus carrying children on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department.At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were c…
