localsportsjournal.com
Perrone, Chye lead Spartans past Holton
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team got rolling early on Thursday night and raced past Holton, 68-40, in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Spartans, playing at home, pretty much decided the issue with a big 20-3 scoring advantage in the first quarter, and rolled into the half with a 35-14 lead. They outscored the Red Devils 15-11 in the second quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon cranks up the offense in rout of Hesperia
The visiting North Muskegon Norsemen scored 55 points in the second half on Thursday night and routed Hesperia 94-38. “In the second half, we caught fire from 3 and locked up better defensively and were able to run away from them,” said NM coach Chuck Rypstra. “They played hard, but we were really good tonight.”
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Big Rapids — An early nine-point deficit was too much for Pentwater girls basketball to climb back in its 42-33 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy. The Falcons struggled in the first half of the West Michigan D League matchup, trailing 11-4 at the end of the first quarter. Big Rapids had a 9-7 edge in the second, leaving the Falcons looking at a 20-11 halftime deficit.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby cruises past Hesperia as Shultz and Lee hit for double digits
HESPERIA — Shelby snapped a two-game losing streak with a 44-20 girls basketball victory over Hesperia in WMC Rivers action on Tuesday night. The Tigers’ defense shut the Panthers out in the second and fourth quarters. Shelby led 25-12 at the half and 33-20 after three. Molli Schultz...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central escapes Ravenna with a Tuesday night hoops win
RAVENNA — A big fourth quarter and Mallory Miller’s 16 points led Mason County Central girls basketball past Ravenna, 39-35 on Tuesday. It was the fourth-straight win for the Spartans, who trails Hart by one game in the WMC Rivers race. The Spartans outscored Ravenna 17-7 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Day III, Briggs and company lead Big Reds to win over Zeeland East
ZEELAND–The Muskegon Big Reds rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 68-32 win over Zeeland East on Tuesday. Nine Big Reds found the scoring column and combined for nine 3-pointers. David Day III and Jordan Briggs led the Muskegon scoring attack as the two seniors each...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops OK-Red matchup at home to Jenison
The Bucs trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action and 28-23 at halftime. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter edge, leading 43-37 to start the fourth. Heidi Berkey led Grand Haven with 15 points while Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt each had 10 points. Grace Harrison and Maddie Schopf tossed in five points apiece and Kendall Woiteshek contributed two points.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall lays claim to re-worked trophy after big victory over rival Montague
The first trophy created to commemorate the rivalry between Montague and Whitehall boys basketball broke almost immediately. Whitehall coach Christian Subdon and Montague coach Dave Osborne collaborated together to come up with the concept, mimicking the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game in football. A student who attended both schools put together a plaque, which was given to Whitehall when the Vikings beat the Wildcats last year.
localsportsjournal.com
Gomez-Jiminez, Codman lead Mason County Eastern over Baldwin
With some powerful defense and tough rebounding, the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team crushed Baldwin, 57-10, Tuesday night. “The girls played great defense tonight, which led to some fast break points for us,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Then we were able to execute our half-court sets well.
localsportsjournal.com
Scrappy Holton falls short to White Cloud in boys’ hoop action
The host Holton Red Devils battled to the bitter end, but the result was a 54-43 loss to White Cloud on Tuesday night. The loss kept Holton winless on the season. “We competed hard tonight,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. “It got away from us a bit in the third quarter, but I was proud of how our guys continued to fight and make things interesting.”
localsportsjournal.com
McKinley, Laird lead Ludington past Whitehall in girls hoops
Ludington snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a convincing 54-20 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Whitehall in Hawley Gymnasium. The Orioles maintained their hold on first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division by establishing early command with a 15-6 first quarter. Ludington held the Vikings to four points in the second quarter and took a 19-10 halftime lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
localsportsjournal.com
Slow start proves costly in North Muskegon’s loss to West Michigan Aviation
GRAND RAPIDS– — The North Muskegon boys basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday night. That left the Norsemen trying to play catchup the remainder of the night. In the end, West Michigan Aviation Academy had a 63-55 victory over the visiting Norsemen in non-conference action.
localsportsjournal.com
Defensive-minded Fremont takes down Montague, 31-22
The host Fremont Packers used an air-tight defense on Tuesday night and defeated Montague 31-22. The game was tied at 4-all after one quarter and Fremont led 11-5 at the half. An 11-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter put the Packers ahead 22-11. “Montague obviously struggled shooting the ball...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights escapes Fremont with narrow victory
Muskegon Heights and Fremont went right down to the wire on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. When the final horn went off, the visiting Tigers earned a 49-46 victory over the Packers. “For the second game in a row we struggled to make shots,” said Fremont coach...
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee breaks free from Hesperia, cruises to 49-20 victory
It was all Manistee after the first quarter Tuesday night as the Chippewas broke away from a tie game and cruised to a 49-20 victory over Hesperia. Things got a little sloppy early, with both teams fumbling the ball away a number of times, and the Panthers gained an early 4-2 advantage in the non-conference game at Manistee.
localsportsjournal.com
Lee, Garcia lead Shelby in win over Montague
SHELBY — Bishop Lee tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Shelby past Montague in a 66-49 WMC Rivers boys basketball matchup on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers, who had two other players score in double figures. Shelby took a 16-12 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna sweeps Ludington in Wednesday bowling action
Despite enjoying some of their best individual scores of the season, the Ludington boys and girls bowling teams could not match Ravenna on Wednesday. Ravenna’s boys defeated Ludington 22-8 and the girls won 27-3. “Ravenna is a tough team to face, and even though the match points don’t show...
