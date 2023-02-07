Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.

After nearly three years work to replace two water tanks in Grandview Park, the old structures are now coming down.

Mayor Bob Scott is hoping for a similar landmark to be developed.

“That’s been a landmark in this community, I hope we figure out a way to paint the one we have to make it a landmark again because I think that it speaks well of that hill to how people would drive by and look at that stuff,” said Mayor Scott.

