ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaHac_0keiKSWl00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.

After nearly three years work to replace two water tanks in Grandview Park, the old structures are now coming down.

MercyOne to open full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes

Mayor Bob Scott is hoping for a similar landmark to be developed.

“That’s been a landmark in this community, I hope we figure out a way to paint the one we have to make it a landmark again because I think that it speaks well of that hill to how people would drive by and look at that stuff,” said Mayor Scott.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

TOM CLARK TO LEAD MERCYONE OF WESTERN IOWA

A SIOUX FALLS MAN HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO BE THE NEW PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL. TOM CLARK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS THE CHIEF STRATEGY & GROWTH OFFICER FOR AVERA HEALTH IN SIOUX FALLS. WHILE THERE, HE HELPED GUIDE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR THE ORGANIZATION’S 377 LOCATIONS ACROSS FIVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Adopt a Grad supports Sioux City high school seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is working towards lessening the burden on Sioux City’s class of 2023 through its Adopt a Grad program. Adopt a Grad raises funds to cover the expense of caps, gowns, and tassels for financially challenged students in the Sioux City Community Schools’ four high schools: West High, North High, East High, and VIBE Academy. With only a $50 gift, Siouxlanders can cover the cost of graduation essentials for one graduating senior in the District.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Highest-paying science jobs in Sioux City

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Chase Harris re-signs with Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Explorers announced that they’ll be bringing back a familiar face. The 2021 American Association Defensive Player of the Year will be back in a Sioux City uniform. The 30-year-old is an X’s fan favorite mostly known for his highlight reel plays in the outfield. The Boise, Idaho native […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Skittles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Skittles, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, tri-colored Collie mix puppy. He was found in the Hornick area of Woodbury County. The shelter says he’s a sweet guy, who’s a little shy at first but super friendly once he warms up to you. They also […]
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Structure fire causes significant damage in Laurel

LAUREL, Neb. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze in northeast Nebraska early Thursday. The fire caused significant damage to a structure in Laurel, drawing firefighters from in town and surrounding communities. According to Laurel Fire Chief Craig Bathke, the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office would be investigating. By 10:30...
LAUREL, NE
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy