Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Related
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
Debate grows over Sacramento City Council's approval of $440K armored vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council approved the $440,000 purchase for an armored vehicle for the Sacramento Police Department. The purchase of armored equipment has been a heated debate for some time now, especially since the city council approved the purchase last week. "I want to thank all the...
invisiblepeople.tv
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
KCRA.com
Bleak living conditions force Stockton homeless veterans out of shelter
STOCKTON, Calif. — Veterans at downtown Stockton’s Dignity's Alcove Inc. shelter for homeless veterans had to quickly pack their bags on Wednesday morning as they tried to figure out where they will live next. Christopher Murray, a former Marine, said he had just moved into one of the...
KCRA.com
Yolo County’s new ‘vertical tiny home village’ to provide supportive housing for homeless people
DAVIS, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind project will soon open in Davis that will help provide permanent supportive housing for those in need and help alleviate the homelessness crisis in Yolo County. Paul’s Place, a vertical tiny home village, is set to open on H Street. The village is...
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: 'Tent city' is just a temporary fix
I’ve written before on the subject of the homeless in our area. While the numbers have gone down, there are still too many of us living in cars and tents. Whether it is because of drugs and/or alcohol, mental problems or simply because the cost of housing has skyrocketed, this situation cannot continue.
Protesters shut down Sacramento City Council meeting after outbursts over police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday evening's Sacramento City Council meeting ended early when protesters of the police department's armored vehicle purchase shouted over officials as public comments came to a close. Vice Mayor Eric Guerra told the protesters he would clear the chambers if they continued disrupting the meeting—and he...
Cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center struggling to coexist in plaza
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two businesses are at odds fighting to stay in the same commercial plaza. Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment center located on Bruceville and Valley High in south Sacramento. They are concerned about a new cannabis retail shop opening so close by.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
News-Medical.net
‘The country is watching’: California homeless crisis looms as Gov. Newsom eyes political future
Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it's hard to square California's $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one...
Sacramento’s inspector general speaks about the work he has done since starting the job
(KTXL) —Since the police killing of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols, there has been a renewed focus on violence and accountability in policing. After the last major national conversation about police reform, Sacramento put a new watchdog in place. Since April 2021, Dwight White has been investigating incidents involving Sacramento Police. White has been showing up […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
Cannabis business and rehab center clash over shared location in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The clash between a cannabis dispensary and a rehabilitation center over being in the same commercial plaza has brought to light a bigger issue. If both were approved, why has it become a problem now?. There is also the discussion surrounding socioeconomic issues around cannabis entrepreneurship,...
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
Sacramento police use US anti-terrorism funds to pay for armored vehicle 'The Rook'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than one week has passed since Sacramento City Councilmembers voted 7-2 to allow the police department's purchase of a third armored vehicle, and now officials are sharing more details. They said the $440,000 purchase of 'The Rook' armored response vehicle will be of no cost...
'From the streets to stability': A new project slated to open in Davis will help the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A project in Davis aimed at addressing the homelessness crisis is coming to fruition after more than half a decade of planning. "Paul's Place," a project of Davis Community Meals and Housing, was supported and financially backed by the community and organizations. According to a press...
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month
(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed. •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2