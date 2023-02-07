ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis

FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
SACRAMENTO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues

A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Reader input: 'Tent city' is just a temporary fix

I’ve written before on the subject of the homeless in our area. While the numbers have gone down, there are still too many of us living in cars and tents. Whether it is because of drugs and/or alcohol, mental problems or simply because the cost of housing has skyrocketed, this situation cannot continue.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s inspector general speaks about the work he has done since starting the job

(KTXL) —Since the police killing of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols, there has been a renewed focus on violence and accountability in policing. After the last major national conversation about police reform, Sacramento put a new watchdog in place. Since April 2021, Dwight White has been investigating incidents involving Sacramento Police. White has been showing up […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month

(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed.  •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

