Former offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alan Faneca was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons. 10 of those years were in the Steel City. His career resume includes winning a Super Bowl, 6 First Team All-Pro honors, 9 Pro Bowls, and being named to the 2000's All-Decade Team. As many things as he accomplished during his career, one of the things he enjoyed the most was participating in the Pro Bowl.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO