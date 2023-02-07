Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Steelers Report
Many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers would say 2022 was a season to forget, as the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Despite not making it to the postseason, there were a few bright spots like the growth of rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. A new report ...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
ESPN disrespects Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 redraft
ESPN undertook the project of redrafting the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft now that the 2022 regular season is wrapped up. We will dig more into what went right and wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers in this redraft but there was nothing more surprising than how ESPN treated quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
3 sleeper Steelers free agents Pittsburgh needs to bring back
When free agency hits, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some tough decisions to make about who to pay and who to let walk. We all know about guys like defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Cameron Sutton but here are three other in-house free agents the Steelers need to be sure they bring back.
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Rejoice: JJ Watt Is Finally Part Of Steeler Nation
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for having a family affair. The team is renowned for having sets of brothers on the roster together. 2022 is no exception. They had pairs of brothers in Cam and Conner Heyward as well as Derek and TJ Watt. Of course, this leads to...
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Steelers WR George Pickens lands in 1st round of ESPN redraft
Hindsight is always 20/20 and that’s what ESPN has partaken in with a redraft of the 2022 NFL draft. We’ve already talked about how ESPN disrespected Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett but one Steeler who was shown some respect was wide receiver George Pickens. Everyone recognized that getting...
Fromer Steelers' OL Max Starks Reveals Secret Agenda That Cost Pittsburgh Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't been to the Super Bowl since 2010-2011 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in a tight contest. It's been 12 years. Head coach Mike Tomlin and his squad haven't even been close to making it back either. It's a loss that still stings to this day for many former players and obviously fans. Max Starks spent nine years in Pittsburgh and started a total of 104 games at offensive tackle, which included eight playoff tilts.
Steelers Hall Of Fame OG Alan Faneca Gives His Take On The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
Former offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alan Faneca was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons. 10 of those years were in the Steel City. His career resume includes winning a Super Bowl, 6 First Team All-Pro honors, 9 Pro Bowls, and being named to the 2000's All-Decade Team. As many things as he accomplished during his career, one of the things he enjoyed the most was participating in the Pro Bowl.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos....
Central Catholic DL Ty Yuhas Commits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers' latest commitment came from right inside of Oakland.
