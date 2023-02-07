ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Steelers Report

Many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers would say 2022 was a season to forget, as the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Despite not making it to the postseason, there were a few bright spots like the growth of rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. A new report ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves

Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Fromer Steelers' OL Max Starks Reveals Secret Agenda That Cost Pittsburgh Super Bowl 45

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't been to the Super Bowl since 2010-2011 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in a tight contest. It's been 12 years. Head coach Mike Tomlin and his squad haven't even been close to making it back either. It's a loss that still stings to this day for many former players and obviously fans. Max Starks spent nine years in Pittsburgh and started a total of 104 games at offensive tackle, which included eight playoff tilts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Hall Of Fame OG Alan Faneca Gives His Take On The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Former offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alan Faneca was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons. 10 of those years were in the Steel City. His career resume includes winning a Super Bowl, 6 First Team All-Pro honors, 9 Pro Bowls, and being named to the 2000's All-Decade Team. As many things as he accomplished during his career, one of the things he enjoyed the most was participating in the Pro Bowl.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos....

Community Policy