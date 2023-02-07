Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
Nine-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native, Mia Angelina Ridley, competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
A new teen tech center is opening at the McCrorey YMCA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new teen tech center is opening Tuesday at the McCrorey YMCA. According to a news release, the tech center is designed to allow teenagers to have access to and explore the world through technology. Within this space, teens are able to participate in mentorships, collaborative and individual projects, training and workshops with the help and support of The Clubhouse Network.
WCNC
Raw Bites by Risa for Valentine’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for some delicious valentine’s day treats that are actually good for you, listen up! Raw Bites by Risa has some great products you can get for your loved ones! Here with more is Marisa Bromell. “Raw Bites were created as I...
CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student
A video shared on social media shows a teacher in Charlotte grabbing a student and yelling at them, and now Channel 9 has learned that the teacher is on paid leave.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expected to pick a company to search for new superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is one step closer to selecting a company to lead its search for a new superintendent. On Wednesday, the school board’s superintendent search committee reviewed four finalists and plans to recommend one search firm. "What separated it in the...
WCNC
Education is important when buying a home buying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Senior loan officer Cathy Edwards stopped by Charlotte Today to discuss what people need to know about home buying and real estate. You can learn more about everything she touched on in The Virtual Home Buyer Seminar, this Saturday!
Cornelius fire chief seeking solutions to delays in fire dispatch system
CORNELIUS, N.C. — In an emergency, every second counts. Cornelius residents who call for MEDIC or fire may not get the help they need as quickly as they’d like. Cornelius Fire Chief Guerry Barbee said delays at the dispatch center contribute to that. He addressed the problem at...
WCNC
Majority of people not concerned about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve. State data shows this past week, the number of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased. The only metric that increased was wastewater levels. Still, the majority of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area remains in the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.
WCNC
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
Can an app make streets safer? The city of Charlotte is looking to find out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte released an app designed to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in South End. It's called Glance TravelSafely. The technology connects your smartphone to traffic signs, crosswalks, and other travelers. It's part of Charlotte's Vision...
Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0