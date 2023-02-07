ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nine-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native, Mia Angelina Ridley, competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

A new teen tech center is opening at the McCrorey YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new teen tech center is opening Tuesday at the McCrorey YMCA. According to a news release, the tech center is designed to allow teenagers to have access to and explore the world through technology. Within this space, teens are able to participate in mentorships, collaborative and individual projects, training and workshops with the help and support of The Clubhouse Network.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Raw Bites by Risa for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for some delicious valentine’s day treats that are actually good for you, listen up! Raw Bites by Risa has some great products you can get for your loved ones! Here with more is Marisa Bromell. “Raw Bites were created as I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Education is important when buying a home buying

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Senior loan officer Cathy Edwards stopped by Charlotte Today to discuss what people need to know about home buying and real estate. You can learn more about everything she touched on in The Virtual Home Buyer Seminar, this Saturday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy