localsportsjournal.com
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern falls to Brethren in Wednesday hoops action
Despite facing the West Michigan D League leading Brethren boys basketball team Wednesday night, it seemed like a very winnable game for Mason County Eastern. The Bobcats ruined any chance of that with a 23-5 scoring run in the third quarter and galloped to a 61-37 victory. The Cardinals scored...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon cranks up the offense in rout of Hesperia
The visiting North Muskegon Norsemen scored 55 points in the second half on Thursday night and routed Hesperia 94-38. “In the second half, we caught fire from 3 and locked up better defensively and were able to run away from them,” said NM coach Chuck Rypstra. “They played hard, but we were really good tonight.”
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby cruises past Hesperia as Shultz and Lee hit for double digits
HESPERIA — Shelby snapped a two-game losing streak with a 44-20 girls basketball victory over Hesperia in WMC Rivers action on Tuesday night. The Tigers’ defense shut the Panthers out in the second and fourth quarters. Shelby led 25-12 at the half and 33-20 after three. Molli Schultz...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall lays claim to re-worked trophy after big victory over rival Montague
The first trophy created to commemorate the rivalry between Montague and Whitehall boys basketball broke almost immediately. Whitehall coach Christian Subdon and Montague coach Dave Osborne collaborated together to come up with the concept, mimicking the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game in football. A student who attended both schools put together a plaque, which was given to Whitehall when the Vikings beat the Wildcats last year.
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge storms past rival Orchard View in girls’ hoops
A strong defensive performance propelled Oakridge to a 40-16 victory over league rival Orchard View on Tuesday evening. The game was close throughout the first half with the Eagles holding the slight edge, 16-10. The Oakridge defense kept Orchard View scoreless in the third quarter and that allowed the Eagles to blow open the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops OK-Red matchup at home to Jenison
The Bucs trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action and 28-23 at halftime. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter edge, leading 43-37 to start the fourth. Heidi Berkey led Grand Haven with 15 points while Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt each had 10 points. Grace Harrison and Maddie Schopf tossed in five points apiece and Kendall Woiteshek contributed two points.
localsportsjournal.com
Steady Oakridge cruises by Morley-Stanwood in boys hoops
The visiting Oakridge Eagles played a solid team from start to finish on Tuesday night and captured a 79-66 non-conference victory over Morley-Stanwood. For the second straight game, everyone on the Eagle roster got into the scoring column. Oakridge led 22-14 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half....
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops heartbreaker at home to Jenison
Grand Haven dropped a hard fought 51-47 OK Conference-Red matchup against Jenison on Tuesday evening. Jenison jumped out in front 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action. The Wildcats took a 28-23 lead into the halftime intermission. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter scoring edge and trailed 43-37 going...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna cannot overcome Tri-Unity Christians’ long-range shooting
The Ravenna Bulldogs fell victim to the long-range shooting of the Tri-Unity Christian Defenders on Tuesday night. The Defenders knocked down 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line enroute to a 71-39 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. Ravenna was slow out of the gate and only put up four first-quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores falls to Wyoming in boys’ conference basketball action
The Mona Shores boys basketball team got off to a quick start, but could not maintain the momentum on Tuesday night. The visiting Sailors came up on the short end of a 71-58 OK Conference-Green decision. The Sailors got off to a quick start as they raced out to a...
localsportsjournal.com
Day III, Briggs and company lead Big Reds to win over Zeeland East
ZEELAND–The Muskegon Big Reds rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 68-32 win over Zeeland East on Tuesday. Nine Big Reds found the scoring column and combined for nine 3-pointers. David Day III and Jordan Briggs led the Muskegon scoring attack as the two seniors each...
localsportsjournal.com
Gomez-Jiminez, Codman lead Mason County Eastern over Baldwin
With some powerful defense and tough rebounding, the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team crushed Baldwin, 57-10, Tuesday night. “The girls played great defense tonight, which led to some fast break points for us,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Then we were able to execute our half-court sets well.
localsportsjournal.com
Scrappy Holton falls short to White Cloud in boys’ hoop action
The host Holton Red Devils battled to the bitter end, but the result was a 54-43 loss to White Cloud on Tuesday night. The loss kept Holton winless on the season. “We competed hard tonight,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. “It got away from us a bit in the third quarter, but I was proud of how our guys continued to fight and make things interesting.”
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls come up short against Wyoming
The Mona Shores Sailors girls basketball team dropped a hard-fought OK Conference-Green game at home to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday evening, 44-39. The two teams ended in a 12-12 tie by the end of the first quarter. Wyoming went on to take a 22-18 halftime lead. The Sailors cut...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton escapes with non-conference victory over White Cloud
It wasn’t the prettiest of performances for Holton on Tuesday night, but it was good enough to earn a 38-30 victory over the host White Cloud Indians. “This was an ugly one for us and we really couldn’t get anything going on offense outside of Ryann Robins’ 18 points,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “Credit to White Cloud, It just felt like they were dominating the rebounding margin. It kept them in the game for sure They just wouldn’t go away and made it a game in the fourth.”
localsportsjournal.com
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake survives hot shooting West Catholic; Stahl has career night
Despite Grand Rapids West Catholic making 11 3-pointers, the Lakers beat the Falcons 55-47 behind Zane Stahls’ career night. The Lakers battled in a close game with the Falcons and led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. It was all even in the third which left Spring Lake with a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Top-ranked GR West Catholic runs over Spring Lake in OK-Blue action
The Spring Lake Lakers had a close-up look at the No. 1 team in the state in Division 2 girls’ basketball. What they witnessed was Grand Rapids West Catholic raising its record to 16-0 with a 65-23 victory over the Lakers. Spring Lake was led by Ella Andree with...
