It wasn’t the prettiest of performances for Holton on Tuesday night, but it was good enough to earn a 38-30 victory over the host White Cloud Indians. “This was an ugly one for us and we really couldn’t get anything going on offense outside of Ryann Robins’ 18 points,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “Credit to White Cloud, It just felt like they were dominating the rebounding margin. It kept them in the game for sure They just wouldn’t go away and made it a game in the fourth.”

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO