The first trophy created to commemorate the rivalry between Montague and Whitehall boys basketball broke almost immediately. Whitehall coach Christian Subdon and Montague coach Dave Osborne collaborated together to come up with the concept, mimicking the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game in football. A student who attended both schools put together a plaque, which was given to Whitehall when the Vikings beat the Wildcats last year.

WHITEHALL, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO