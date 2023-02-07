Read full article on original website
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
Mason County Eastern falls to Brethren in Wednesday hoops action
Despite facing the West Michigan D League leading Brethren boys basketball team Wednesday night, it seemed like a very winnable game for Mason County Eastern. The Bobcats ruined any chance of that with a 23-5 scoring run in the third quarter and galloped to a 61-37 victory. The Cardinals scored...
North Muskegon cranks up the offense in rout of Hesperia
The visiting North Muskegon Norsemen scored 55 points in the second half on Thursday night and routed Hesperia 94-38. “In the second half, we caught fire from 3 and locked up better defensively and were able to run away from them,” said NM coach Chuck Rypstra. “They played hard, but we were really good tonight.”
Whitehall lays claim to re-worked trophy after big victory over rival Montague
The first trophy created to commemorate the rivalry between Montague and Whitehall boys basketball broke almost immediately. Whitehall coach Christian Subdon and Montague coach Dave Osborne collaborated together to come up with the concept, mimicking the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game in football. A student who attended both schools put together a plaque, which was given to Whitehall when the Vikings beat the Wildcats last year.
Hart boys cruise in 67-48 win over Western Michigan Christian
HART — Four players scored in double figures for the Hart boys basketball team as the Pirates dominated Western Michigan Christian, 67-48 at home Tuesday night. The Pirates (16-0) opened a 20-11 lead on the Warriors at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Hart went into the halftime break with a 36-20 advantage and led, 61-34 after three quarters.
Shelby cruises past Hesperia as Shultz and Lee hit for double digits
HESPERIA — Shelby snapped a two-game losing streak with a 44-20 girls basketball victory over Hesperia in WMC Rivers action on Tuesday night. The Tigers’ defense shut the Panthers out in the second and fourth quarters. Shelby led 25-12 at the half and 33-20 after three. Molli Schultz...
Steady Oakridge cruises by Morley-Stanwood in boys hoops
The visiting Oakridge Eagles played a solid team from start to finish on Tuesday night and captured a 79-66 non-conference victory over Morley-Stanwood. For the second straight game, everyone on the Eagle roster got into the scoring column. Oakridge led 22-14 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half....
Grand Haven drops OK-Red matchup at home to Jenison
The Bucs trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action and 28-23 at halftime. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter edge, leading 43-37 to start the fourth. Heidi Berkey led Grand Haven with 15 points while Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt each had 10 points. Grace Harrison and Maddie Schopf tossed in five points apiece and Kendall Woiteshek contributed two points.
Oakridge storms past rival Orchard View in girls’ hoops
A strong defensive performance propelled Oakridge to a 40-16 victory over league rival Orchard View on Tuesday evening. The game was close throughout the first half with the Eagles holding the slight edge, 16-10. The Oakridge defense kept Orchard View scoreless in the third quarter and that allowed the Eagles to blow open the game.
Manistee breaks free from Hesperia, cruises to 49-20 victory
It was all Manistee after the first quarter Tuesday night as the Chippewas broke away from a tie game and cruised to a 49-20 victory over Hesperia. Things got a little sloppy early, with both teams fumbling the ball away a number of times, and the Panthers gained an early 4-2 advantage in the non-conference game at Manistee.
Defensive-minded Fremont takes down Montague, 31-22
The host Fremont Packers used an air-tight defense on Tuesday night and defeated Montague 31-22. The game was tied at 4-all after one quarter and Fremont led 11-5 at the half. An 11-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter put the Packers ahead 22-11. “Montague obviously struggled shooting the ball...
Day III, Briggs and company lead Big Reds to win over Zeeland East
ZEELAND–The Muskegon Big Reds rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 68-32 win over Zeeland East on Tuesday. Nine Big Reds found the scoring column and combined for nine 3-pointers. David Day III and Jordan Briggs led the Muskegon scoring attack as the two seniors each...
Ravenna cannot overcome Tri-Unity Christians’ long-range shooting
The Ravenna Bulldogs fell victim to the long-range shooting of the Tri-Unity Christian Defenders on Tuesday night. The Defenders knocked down 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line enroute to a 71-39 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. Ravenna was slow out of the gate and only put up four first-quarter...
Muskegon Heights escapes Fremont with narrow victory
Muskegon Heights and Fremont went right down to the wire on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. When the final horn went off, the visiting Tigers earned a 49-46 victory over the Packers. “For the second game in a row we struggled to make shots,” said Fremont coach...
Lee, Garcia lead Shelby in win over Montague
SHELBY — Bishop Lee tallied 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Shelby past Montague in a 66-49 WMC Rivers boys basketball matchup on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers, who had two other players score in double figures. Shelby took a 16-12 lead...
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
Zelenka’s long-range shooting sparks Calvary Christian boys to a victory
Sam Zelenka was deadly from outside on Tuesday night and led the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys to a 70-61 victory over the visiting Muskegon Catholic Crusaders. Zelenka poured in 21 points, including six 3-pointers to lead the way. Muskegon Catholic also had a big scorer as Braden Gustin dumped in 25 points.
Grand Haven drops heartbreaker at home to Jenison
Grand Haven dropped a hard fought 51-47 OK Conference-Red matchup against Jenison on Tuesday evening. Jenison jumped out in front 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action. The Wildcats took a 28-23 lead into the halftime intermission. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter scoring edge and trailed 43-37 going...
Gomez-Jiminez, Codman lead Mason County Eastern over Baldwin
With some powerful defense and tough rebounding, the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team crushed Baldwin, 57-10, Tuesday night. “The girls played great defense tonight, which led to some fast break points for us,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Then we were able to execute our half-court sets well.
Slow start proves costly in North Muskegon’s loss to West Michigan Aviation
GRAND RAPIDS– — The North Muskegon boys basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday night. That left the Norsemen trying to play catchup the remainder of the night. In the end, West Michigan Aviation Academy had a 63-55 victory over the visiting Norsemen in non-conference action.
