Parker leads Idaho State over Northern Arizona 75-70

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 17 points to help Idaho State fend off Northern Arizona 75-70 on Monday night.

Parker added five rebounds and three blocks for the Bengals (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Jay Nagle pitched with 15 points and five boards, while Miguel Tomley scored 11.

The Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10) were led by Carson Towt with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jalen Cole added 12 points and Nik Mains scored nine.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Idaho State hosts Montana and Northern Arizona hosts Sacramento State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.