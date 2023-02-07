Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?. Just Tuesday,...
Memphis City Council left with more questions as MPD, MFD chiefs lay out reforms after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council's public safety committee met Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to discuss any new reform measures being taken in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. On the one-month anniversary of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, law enforcement...
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
D.A. Steve Mulroy to review all prior cases involving 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday his office will review all cases involving the five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. This includes cases both pending and closed, the D.A.'s office said, and the investigation is still active and ongoing. The disciplinary...
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Activists demanding action to stop potentially harmful chemicals in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sterilization Services of Tennessee is a source of ire for many residents South Memphis. It uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to clean the medical equipment in the building. The compound is colorless and odorless and can have detrimental effects on someone’s health if they are exposed to it for too long.
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
NAACP speaks against bill that could strip power from Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee NAACP is taking aim at a bill making its way through the state legislature that targets law review boards staffed by civilians. The bill, SP0591/HB0764, was introduced by two republican lawmakers - Senator Mark Pody and Representative Elaine Davis - at the end of January 2023. It would get rid of community oversight review boards and give that power to cities to create their own police advisory committee.
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
Canopy at redesigned Tom Lee Park to be dedicated to Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park's new civic canopy will be dedicated to Tyre Nichols on Friday in a ceremony attended by his parents. At the event hosted by Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) and the Hyde Family Foundation, Tyre's mother, RowVaughn Wells and his step-father, Rodney Wells, will sign the first wooden slat to be added to the canopy.
Community leaders on how Memphis must change in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is hearing more proposals on reform within the Memphis Police Department Tuesday as the cries for justice continue in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death. “We have to own up to the fact that something horrible occurred within out Memphis Police Department...
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
A look back at Tyre Nichols' beating case one month later
ABC24 Staff (ABC), Donesha Aldridge. That will be a day RowVaughn and Rodney Wells will never forget. Just blocks away from their home, their son, Tyre Nichols, was brutally beaten during a traffic stop in Memphis. His life ended a few days later. The nation soon learned his name; Nichols'...
tri-statedefender.com
‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’
On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier. Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit […]
localmemphis.com
Yes, Dr. Willie Herenton can run for Memphis mayor again despite term limits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton announced Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, that he was throwing his hat in the race… again… for the city’s top spot. Herenton served five consecutive terms as the first Black Memphis mayor – beginning in 1991 and lasting for about 17 years.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 2