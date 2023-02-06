Read full article on original website
Related
7 Industries Doing the Most Hiring This Month
The economic ups and downs of the past few years have shaken up many people's professional lives and careers. People have left industries they used to work in, worked remotely for chunks of time and...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Gen Z’s favorite makeup brand has delivered 16 quarters of net sales growth, CFO says
Mandy Fields, CFO at e.l.f. Beauty, shares what drives the business.
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
medtechdive.com
Illumina posts sales slump in Q4, bets on new sequencing machine to drive 2023 growth
Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing, reported a 10% drop in sales in the fourth quarter as growth at its Grail unit failed to offset a decline in the company’s core revenue. Core sequencing consumables revenue fell 13% in the fourth quarter even as Ilumina posted a growth...
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product
A new product from Cruz Foam will provide customers with a new sustainable packaging material to ship fragile and temperature-sensitive goods. The company said it hopes to replace plastic bubble wrap, bubble mailers, and plastic foam coolers with its new patented compostable foam, which offers a sustainable version of a highly effective product. Company officials […] The post Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product appeared first on Transportation Today.
TechCrunch
GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries
Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM’s chip supply. Neither company disclosing details of the agreement, including financials. GlobalFoundries president and CEO Thomas Caulfield did...
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
pymnts.com
Maersk Projects $26B Drop in Profits After Record 2022
Global shipping giant Maersk is projecting profits will plummet this year following a record 2022. The company’s 2022 earnings report released Wednesday (Feb. 8) shows projected profits for this year will be $2 billion to $5 billion, compared to the $31 billion it saw last year thanks to a boom in pandemic-driven shipping and a spike in the cost of containers.
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo offers temperature tracking for perishables
Lufthansa Cargo has launched a new service that provides real-time tracking of the location and temperature of perishable products. The new service is launched in cooperation with Sensitech and Lobster Logistics Cloud and utilises sensors and GPS technology to monitor the location and ambient temperature of fresh produce during air and land transport.
NASDAQ
Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
Wegmans Replaces Scan-and-Go With Smart Cart Pilot Amid Self-Service Push
Wegmans is not done with pay-as-you-go self-service yet; now, the retailer is testing smart carts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based regional supermarket chain, which includes 110 East Coast locations, is testing out smart carts at two New York State locations, the retailer confirmed to PYMNTS via email. “We are doing a Test...
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
supplychainquarterly.com
Companies to grow investments in energy-transition solutions, emissions reduction
Most organizations remain committed to their environmental sustainability goals, despite macroeconomic challenges and a potential recession in 2023. That’s according to the most recent quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index from manufacturing and technology company Honeywell, released January 31. The company’s first-quarter 2023 outlook shows that most organizations plan to increase...
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond. Every year, consumers' shopping preferences shift, and this year is no exception. We are now in the year 2023, so keep reading to learn about the cutting-edge developments in the fields of sustainability and ecologically friendly packaging, "smart packaging," and more!
aiexpress.io
Yamaha Motor announces robotics business in Singapore
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. introduced that it has established a brand new firm in Singapore geared toward increasing its enterprise in Southeast Asia and India, the place demand for robots is rising. By conducting manufacturer-driven cross-selling within the surface-mounted and industrial robotic fields, Yamaha Motor intends to safe new purchasers...
Comments / 0