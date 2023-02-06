ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Davis

Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers

Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.
psychreg.org

Launch of Loop Not Luck – First Job Board Designed Specifically to Connect Underrepresented Candidates to Tailored Career Opportunities

Loop Not Luck, recently launched, is the UK’s first intersectional diversity recruiting platform specifically designed to represent and connect diverse talent. Loop Not Luck was built with the mission of improving social mobility across the United Kingdom by connecting underrepresented candidates to tailored career opportunities. Loop Not Luck works with junior candidates and covers all industries.
CoinTelegraph

It’s time to own your digital identity

Usernames and passwords are a staple of the modern internet, and almost every service out there uses this method as credentials for access. This has led to some notable issues — one being that the data must then be stored on private servers outside of a person’s control, and the other being that these servers don’t always have the best security. The nature of this system takes power away from individuals, who can only hope their data is safe.
TechCrunch

Sesame Labs raises $4.5M to help improve web3 marketing tools

Sesame Labs, a web3 marketing platform, raised a $4.5 million seed round co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Patron, co-founders Vinay Jain and Aman Jain exclusively told TechCrunch. “There hasn’t been a systematic way where people can actually interact with web3 businesses,” Vinay said. “So it became clear to us...
TechCrunch

4 video content tips for your startup’s growth marketing

Companies have been forced to adapt to this short-form video content revolution (Instagram Reels is a great example of this) and have had to prioritize video on their platforms. Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, has even said that the platform is “no longer a photo-sharing app.”. What does all...
The Associated Press

Tray.io Announces New Lead Lifecycle Management Solution to Remedy Interdepartmental Silos and Process Complexities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionlifemedia.com

Tips for Networking as a Photographer

A career in photography can be awesome. You get to travel, meet interesting people, and capture moments that are special to you and your clients. But to get the most out of your career as a photographer, networking is key. Why? First, networking is how you make valuable connections in the industry by meeting other photographers or potential clients who might need your services. Second, networking gives you the opportunity to learn from others in the industry. This is especially helpful if you’re new to photography but still if you need some advice on how to approach certain situations or get better at certain techniques.
nationaljeweler.com

Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
hospitalitytech.com

Join Us Live at MURTEC: Tech-Enabled Revenue Streams

Get inspired by this storyteller series that showcases three restaurant executives and their imaginative — and profitable — revenue streams. Restaurants looking outside the box for new revenue streams and the technology that powers them, don’t want to miss MURTEC 2023. Live from the main stage on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The HD Post

Teachable helps educators make money selling courses online

Teachable is a popular platform that allows educators to create, market and sell their own online courses. The platform, used by over 100,000 creators, offers customization options to make a unique and professional-looking course site. It also provides a suite of marketing tools to help educators promote and sell courses, including built-in email marketing, affiliate management, and upsell options. The course creation feature helps educators make engaging and interactive courses, including quizzes, assignments, and discussions. All of these features allow educators to create, market, and sell their own online courses with ease.
OK! Magazine

Fitness Model Livv Fitt Signs As New Tech Company CTO

Infamous influencer and fitness guru Livv Fitt now takes on a new challenge as a certified talent officer. In her new role, Livv is in charge of ensuring that the recruits in the business are able to generate income using their talents. Livv tells us that she is excited to take on the role of CTO at a currently undisclosed company, and she promises to dedicate her time and skills to helping new creators to the best of her ability.Livv Fitt has achieved much as a personal fitness trainer, model, and influencer. She is a certified personal trainer at NASM,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy