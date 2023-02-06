A career in photography can be awesome. You get to travel, meet interesting people, and capture moments that are special to you and your clients. But to get the most out of your career as a photographer, networking is key. Why? First, networking is how you make valuable connections in the industry by meeting other photographers or potential clients who might need your services. Second, networking gives you the opportunity to learn from others in the industry. This is especially helpful if you’re new to photography but still if you need some advice on how to approach certain situations or get better at certain techniques.

1 DAY AGO