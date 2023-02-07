ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Inflation and you

Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines in Washington, Maryland, and Virginia from DC News Now on February 9, 2023. Top Stories from DC News Now at 9 p.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

More police coming to metro

Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Man shot, killed in Laurel area of Anne Arundel County

Police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Laurel area Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/anne-arundel-county/person-shot-killed-in-anne-arundel-county/. Man shot, killed in Laurel area of Anne Arundel County. Police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Laurel area Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/anne-arundel-county/person-shot-killed-in-anne-arundel-county/
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Enterprise bill fuels county

Businesses worried about enterprise program bill changes. I spoke with Jermaine Xavier , Deputy Division Chief of the Facilities Management Division (FMD) NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. We discussed everything from educational background, to what path someone might follow in order to get into NASA, to asking how many rocket launches he had been to( which was ALOT! )
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History

When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
DUMFRIES, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum

Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/. Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum. Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy