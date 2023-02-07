Read full article on original website
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inflation and you
Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines in Washington, Maryland, and Virginia from DC News Now on February 9, 2023. Top Stories from DC News Now at 9 p.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines in...
Brooke's House training women in recovery for careers with leading manufacturer
Brooke's House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with a Milwaukee-based company as part of a job training and employment program. Brooke’s House training women in recovery for careers …. Brooke's House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with...
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Turkey Earthquake: Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team touches down
GAZIANTEP, Turkey - A Virginia search and rescue team sent to Turkey to help recovery efforts following a catastrophic earthquake is on the ground. The Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team from Fairfax County touched down Wednesday. Images show team members alongside search and rescue crews from...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Learn how to spot and destroy the spotted laternfly with tips from the Department of Forestry
A February webinar will teach "volunteer community scientists" how to identify spotted lanterflies, how to look for egg masses and how to record data.
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
Man shot, killed in Laurel area of Anne Arundel County
Police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Laurel area Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/anne-arundel-county/person-shot-killed-in-anne-arundel-county/. Man shot, killed in Laurel area of Anne Arundel County. Police officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Laurel area Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/anne-arundel-county/person-shot-killed-in-anne-arundel-county/
Bill could prevent police from stopping and searching vehicles based on smell of marijuana
Smell like weed? Some Maryland lawmakers want to block police from searching vehicles based on the odor of marijuana. Bill could prevent police from stopping and searching …. Smell like weed? Some Maryland lawmakers want to block police from searching vehicles based on the odor of marijuana. This podcast is...
Enterprise bill fuels county
Businesses worried about enterprise program bill changes. I spoke with Jermaine Xavier , Deputy Division Chief of the Facilities Management Division (FMD) NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. We discussed everything from educational background, to what path someone might follow in order to get into NASA, to asking how many rocket launches he had been to( which was ALOT! )
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Scam Alert: Virginia Realtors warns of scammers selling properties they don't own
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Across Virginia and neighboring states, real estate licensees are witnessing a surge in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. These scams involve criminals contacting real estate agents and posing as sellers of properties they don't actually own. These scammers are targeting properties that don't have...
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum
Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/. Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum. Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
