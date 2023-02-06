Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry
MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
Jacob Loban joins Antenna Group as EVP, Head of Digital and Performance Marketing
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations, and strategic communications agency, announced today that Jacob Loban has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005209/en/ Jacob Loban, Antenna Group’s EVP and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
Greif announces the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This initiative aligns with its recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets, including a broader focus on advancing a circular economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Under the new Life Cycle Services brand, Greif has aligned these end-of-life services offered by its Global Industrial Packaging (GIP) and Paper Packaging and Services (PPS) businesses.
Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
GM inks agreement with GlobalFoundries to secure chips made in the U.S
OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement was...
eClinical Solutions Appoints New Executive to Global Leadership Team to Scale Footprint in Asia Life Sciences Market
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the appointment of Chandra Koduru as the company’s Vice President of India Operations. In this role, he will grow and lead the India team and manage the India headquarters’ delivery and operations, including recruitment and organizational planning, in alignment with the company’s overall objectives to increase its global market share in the rapidly growing life sciences industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005951/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
theevreport.com
Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America
NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
Brendan Swift to Join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing
NEWNAN, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Brendan Swift will join ATF Medical, a national provider of complex rehab technology and accessibility solutions in workers’ compensation, as vice president, payer partnerships and marketing on February 13. In this newly created role, Swift will lead the company’s sales and marketing strategies and develop and oversee national payer relationships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005097/en/ Brendan Swift to join ATF Medical as Vice President, Payer Partnerships & Marketing, effective February 13. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Flexport offers simplified ocean logistics for Shopify merchants
Flexport, a freight forwarder that says its homegrown technology to automate supply chain processes and enhance customer experience provides an advantage over traditional rivals, on Thursday announced the launch of a tool on Shopify aimed at helping smaller companies navigate international ocean trade. The app is the first large product...
Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/ Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)
Bill Anderson to Become CEO of Bayer AG
LEVERKUSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Supervisory Board of Bayer AG has appointed Bill Anderson to become CEO of Bayer, effective June 1, 2023. He will join Bayer as a member of the Board of Management on April 1, 2023. Bill Anderson was elected unanimously after a thorough selection process which began mid last year. Werner Baumann (60), current CEO of Bayer, will work closely with him on a smooth transition before retiring from Bayer after 35 years of service at the end of May 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005749/en/ Bill Anderson to become CEO of Bayer AG (Photo: Business Wire)
Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product
A new product from Cruz Foam will provide customers with a new sustainable packaging material to ship fragile and temperature-sensitive goods. The company said it hopes to replace plastic bubble wrap, bubble mailers, and plastic foam coolers with its new patented compostable foam, which offers a sustainable version of a highly effective product. Company officials […] The post Cruz launches compostable foam packaging material product appeared first on Transportation Today.
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tray.io Announces New Lead Lifecycle Management Solution to Remedy Interdepartmental Silos and Process Complexities
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and...
