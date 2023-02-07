Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
news8000.com
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Sheriff Siegel on police study committee, overdose deaths, free jail calls, Memphis police killing
La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to talk about the first month on the job, drug overdose deaths in the county, how his office takes something like the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols and the county’s police study committee. La Crosse...
news8000.com
45th annual La Crosse Sport Show welcomes outdoor enthusiasts
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The 45th annual La Crosse Sport Show got off to a great start at the La Crosse Center. Event organizers say there's a little bit of everything for everyone at the event.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
tiremeetsroad.com
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
news8000.com
Hamilton Elementary School transitioning from year-round to traditional school calendar
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - After 10 years on a year-round schedule, Hamilton Elementary School is switching back to a traditional school calendar. The school began the year-round calendar in 2013.
news8000.com
Viroqua farmer appointed to USDA Dairy board
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Gail Klinkner was born and raised on a dairy farm. She and her husband Rob are raising their 5 kids the same way.
news8000.com
Loving your crown: La Crosse business owner celebrates natural hair
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- When Black Americans experience discrimination, it isn't always about the color of their skin-- it may also be about hair. Hair is a form of expression.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
drydenwire.com
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
news8000.com
Decreasing Clouds, Breezy & Colder Tonight
CLOSE... BUT NO "SNOW"GAR: As advertised, this latest storm system tracked far enough southeast that much of our area saw little if any snowfall. In fact, hardly a flake fell in the La Crosse area. It was a different story just to our southeast, especially along the Hwy 151 corridor from Dubuque, IA to the Madison, WI area.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
