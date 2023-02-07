Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home
A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
wfmd.com
Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection
New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
NBC Washington
‘It Just Happened Out of Nowhere': Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County. The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred. Flames blocked the front...
Driver caught going 114 mph on Interstate 66, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 85 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 66. According to a tweet from PWCPD, the driver was caught going 114 miles per...
Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire
Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot
FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio
Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
Trooper's car rammed by suspect vehicle during police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a police chase with Fairfax County officers ended Wednesday night in a crash. Around 8:55 p.m., a VSP trooper noticed a car wanted by Fairfax County Police located nearby. Detectives claim the suspect car, a 2006 Cadillac sedan,...
Search Launched For Suspect In Hours-Long Baltimore County Barricade Situation
The search is on for a 24-year-old man in Baltimore County who is considered armed and dangerous after an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries amid a lengthy standoff in Cockeysville. An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 8, which released a photo of David Emory...
Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
Food delivery driver in Takoma Park has car stolen
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a food delivery driver claims his car was stolen while on the job in Takoma Park, Maryland on Tuesday. Around 6:40 p.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car. The victim says he was delivering food when his car was taken.
Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
