ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home

A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
ASPEN HILL, MD
DC News Now

Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection

New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire

Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Maryland manhunt ends with arrest, 2 officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
FALLSTON, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Food delivery driver in Takoma Park has car stolen

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a food delivery driver claims his car was stolen while on the job in Takoma Park, Maryland on Tuesday. Around 6:40 p.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen car. The victim says he was delivering food when his car was taken.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dead, several injured after cars crash into East Baltimore building

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and several other people were injured after a crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it. Near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, the car struck another vehicle, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse. A pedestrian identified as a 54-year-old man was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Five...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy