Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
KCBY

High-flying Blazers rookie drops out of NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to multiple media reports, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has dropped out of the Dunk Contest. PAST COVERAGE | Shaedon Sharpe to enter NBA dunk contest. The Blazers rookie reportedly wants to focus on the second half of the season. Sharpe, 19, is scoring...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Century High School basketball coach Scott Kellar battles cancer

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Century High School’s longtime head basketball coach Scott Kellar now has more than 400 wins as head coach. He’s happy to be with the team and coaching; however, he’s battling cancer as well. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer last May and had surgery, but he found out last month it has been spreading.
HILLSBORO, OR
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

