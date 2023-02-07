Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
Man burned in boat explosion, thanks Bradenton Hospital for saving his life
Burn survivor John Gramates thanks the doctors and nurses at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton for saving his life.
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks
Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, Fla. — Karina Perez has been found safe and is being cared for, according to a Thursday morning update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.
Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park
A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Endangered Man, Last Seen In Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jonathan Jones, a missing-endangered 25-year-old. Deputies say Jones is 6’3″ and around 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Jones was last seen on Feb. 8, around 11:30 a.m., in the 8200 block
Tampa rapper recently acquitted of murder arrested in death of pregnant woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Tampa rapper who was recently acquitted of murder was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a pregnant mother. Tampa Police arrested 25-year-old Billy Adams for first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to mother. On Jan. 30, police said the mother was found dead next to a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River. A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was...
HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Tampa sanitation worker given commendation after saving man trapped inside garbage truck
TAMPA, Fla. - The honor of a lifetime came for a Tampa sanitation worker for saving a life. His quick-thinking averted disaster for a man who was trapped in a dumpster about to be crushed by a garbage truck. Efrain Caban was collecting the garbage in dumpsters near Busch Gardens...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Pair That Stole A Trailer From A Business, Only To Return It Later
ODESSA, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects that stole a trailer in January, then returned it in February. According to deputies, on Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
Who feeds the animals at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is one of the best places in Florida to see interesting animals up close. They have more than 2,000 residents, which is a lot of mouths to feed.
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
