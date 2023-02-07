ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfla.com

Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Modern Globe

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

TAMPA, Fla. — Karina Perez has been found safe and is being cared for, according to a Thursday morning update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bark in the Park returns in Curtis Hixon park

A popular dog and family-friend festival is back in Tampa: Bark in the Park. The event helps support the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, who saves over 13,000 homeless animals each year.
TAMPA, FL
Court TV

Tampa rapper recently acquitted of murder arrested in death of pregnant woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Tampa rapper who was recently acquitted of murder was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a pregnant mother. Tampa Police arrested 25-year-old Billy Adams for first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to mother. On Jan. 30, police said the mother was found dead next to a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River. A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy