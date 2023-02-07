ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91

By NOAH TRISTER
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Steelers assistant taking defensive coordinator job

All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington, which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain).

Washington led by at least 20 in each of its previous two losses, but the Wizards didn’t have to worry about blowing a big lead on this night. In fact, they were never ahead at all.

Cleveland shot 63% in the first half, leading 37-25 after one quarter and 64-44 after two.

Caris LeVert, back after missing two games with a sore right hamstring, had a steal and dunk in the third quarter to make it 83-57. Cleveland led by as many as 28 points.

Mitchell, who has been bothered by a groin issue recently, looked pretty spry when he threw down a windmill dunk on an alley-oop from Garland to make it 101-74.
LeVert, who could be dealt this week because of his expiring contract and uncertain role, scored 10 points. Kevin Love, another possible trade candidate, did not play.

NOT EVEN CLOSE
This was Cleveland’s 24th double-digit win, which leads the league. The Cavaliers swept both halves of a back-to-back by a combined 42 points. They beat Indiana 122-103 on Sunday.

TIP-INS
Cavaliers: Cleveland ended up shooting 56% for the game. Allen was 10 for 13.
Wizards: Washington was held under 100 points for the first time since Dec. 17. … Will Barton scored 15 points.

UP NEXT
Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.
Wizards: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night.

