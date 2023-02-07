ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

National scam targeting seniors could affect Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents about a national scam that may affect senior citizens in Horry County communities. The scam, which police said is "targeting the "elderly," usually involves a traveler who offers home repair services but never finishes the job. Police warn the suspect...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three witnesses testified Thursday in the trial of Jejuancey Harrington at the Marlboro County Courthouse. Harrington is charged in the 2017 murders of 36-year-old Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana. Three witnesses for the State testified Thursday, including a radiologist and forensic scientist.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Florence Middle School to host Anne Frank Exhibit

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence middle school is set to host a profound traveling exhibit on one of the most influential figures from WWII. The traveling exhibit comes from the University of South Carolina's Anne Frank center in Columbia and will be at Williams Middle School. During...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Fight between teens leads to deadly Mullins shooting: Police

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting near a grocery store Wednesday afternoon close to Mayers Street, according to Cpt. Phillip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in the incident. Mostowski said the shooting happened after a fight...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Police search for missing man in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington police are searching for a missing person last seen on February 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. La Henry Davereau Yarborough, 43, was last seen wearing a brown, hooded jacket. He is 5'9" and about 140 pounds. If you have any information call...
DARLINGTON, SC

