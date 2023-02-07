Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
wpde.com
National scam targeting seniors could affect Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents about a national scam that may affect senior citizens in Horry County communities. The scam, which police said is "targeting the "elderly," usually involves a traveler who offers home repair services but never finishes the job. Police warn the suspect...
Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
wpde.com
Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three witnesses testified Thursday in the trial of Jejuancey Harrington at the Marlboro County Courthouse. Harrington is charged in the 2017 murders of 36-year-old Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana. Three witnesses for the State testified Thursday, including a radiologist and forensic scientist.
Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
wpde.com
Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
Coroner IDs woman killed in shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating after authorities said a 47-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Darlington. Octavia Bethea of Darlington died a few minutes after midnight on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who ruled her death a homicide. Hardee’s office said an autopsy is scheduled at the […]
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
Opening day of testimony ends in Marlboro County double-murder trial
MARLBORO COUNTY. S.C. — The first day of testimony has ended in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017. Jejuancey Harrington is accused of killing Ella Lowery and kidnapping and killing her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery. According to warrants, Harrington robbed Ella Lowery […]
Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
wpde.com
Florence Middle School to host Anne Frank Exhibit
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence middle school is set to host a profound traveling exhibit on one of the most influential figures from WWII. The traveling exhibit comes from the University of South Carolina's Anne Frank center in Columbia and will be at Williams Middle School. During...
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
wpde.com
Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
wpde.com
Fight between teens leads to deadly Mullins shooting: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting near a grocery store Wednesday afternoon close to Mayers Street, according to Cpt. Phillip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in the incident. Mostowski said the shooting happened after a fight...
THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Covington swings by Rockingham ahead of SpringFest concert
ROCKINGHAM — A month before he’s set to headline at the revival of SpringFest, former American Idol contestant and performer Bucky Covington stopped in town Wednesday for a quick media tour. Covington — on his way to Laurinburg to work on a song with bandmate Donald “Ducky” Medlock...
Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
wpde.com
Police search for missing man in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington police are searching for a missing person last seen on February 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. La Henry Davereau Yarborough, 43, was last seen wearing a brown, hooded jacket. He is 5'9" and about 140 pounds. If you have any information call...
