Sasha Maliknovitch
3d ago
this is truly a shock, you mean a man that has taken millions from the federal government using a loan to save small business. he won't pay his rent. He had to get gas for his million dollar boat.
Eva Hannah
3d ago
He's just as bad as the government. Taking money from taxpayers and using it for their own benefit.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that left Springfield customers in limbo. Not one hearing has happened in that lawsuit. There’s not even one scheduled. This started with an On Your Side Investigation back in the spring of 2021. Customers...
KYTV
Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us. “I saw a news article about this...
KYTV
Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. The city of Springfield received 15 new reports of potholes over the weekend after a recent round of ice...
KYTV
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
KYTV
Lawrence County breaks ground on new law enforcement center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center. Law enforcement and county commissioners broke ground on the new $22 million facility on Thursday. It will house the sheriff’s officer and the jail. The new jail replaces one built nearly...
Lebanon voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana sales
LEBANON, MO. – Recreational marijuana sales are in full swing across Missouri, but these sales could be coming to a halt in some cities. In Lebanon, city council members just approved a bill to allow voters to ban recreational marijuana sales in the city. This ballot question will be posed to voters in Nov. 2024: […]
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
Springfield Greene County Health Department ‘s tips on keeping your Super Bowl food super safe. After a somewhat gloomy Friday, sun and warmer air will return for the weekend. El Dorado Springs School Board denies 4-day week for a second time. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Duel in Desert: Ex-St....
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
KYTV
Ozarks Food Harvest distributing 5,000 garden kits to families facing hunger
Next phase of Kansas Expressway extension begins in Springfield, Mo. Moms look for new resources after Family Birth and Wellness in Springfield announces closure; some families say they were not notified. Patients at Mercy can skip the long wait times at the ER and urgent care by heading to their...
KYTV
Experts say check your gutters for ice damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the rain this week, it’s a good idea to check soon to ensure your house can handle it. The wintry weather we’ve had in the past weeks could have damaged some of your gutters, and you may not even realize it. When all that snow and ice melted, if it didn’t drain properly, it could have caused some damage.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
KYTV
Laclede County sheriff says offenders aren’t serving full prison sentences
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County sheriff says he’s tired of watching offenders get out of jail without serving their sentences. Sheriff David Millsap says the crimes some people consider small are ruining communities in Missouri. Millsap took to Facebook to share details of the weekend arrest of...
KYTV
On Your Side: Romance scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for love for Valentine’s Day, beware of romance scams. The number of those falling for romance scams is on the rise. In 2021, romance scams cost people $547 million. Keep in mind that’s what was reported. An FBI agent tells On Your Side they believe that number is higher. The scammers are everywhere.
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
