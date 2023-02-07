Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A cold dunk for a good cause, the annual Munising Polar Plunge is returning to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday. All money raised from the event goes toward the Michigan Special Olympics. In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a parade of costumes, an...
WLUC
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
WLUC
‘Chain of Love’ fundraiser returns to Bay College
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community fundraiser is looking for donations to support athletes participating in the Special Olympics. Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Tregan Lippens explains what the fundraiser is supporting. “To help cover the travel expenses for our local Special Olympics team, we are using a literal...
WLUC
NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
WLUC
Menominee Junior-Senior High School students return to class
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Menominee Junior-Senior High School students returned to class Wednesday for the first time this school year. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. The cleanup led to the discovery of asbestos.
WLUC
Marquette City Band prepares for free Sunday concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette City Band spent the night preparing for its upcoming free Sunday afternoon concert. The concert will be directed by Steve Grugin, featuring piano soloist Nancy Zimmerman. Band organizers say one thing that make the band so special is how diverse members are...
WLUC
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
WLUC
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program in Delta County is helping families who have loved ones struggling with addiction, called Families Against Narcotics (FAN). The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month to provide resources to families. “Our goals are to ultimately help beat the stigma against...
WLUC
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames. Officers quickly...
WLUC
American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran....
UPMATTERS
Man remains missing after falling from Miner’s Castle in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not...
Suspect to face charges in 2 states after police chase, snowbank crash near U.P. border
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is expected to face charges in Michigan and Wisconsin after a police chase that crossed the border between the two states and concluded with a foot chase after the suspect crashed into a snowbank, police said. The high-speed chase also involved...
WLUC
UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.
WLUC
Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
wnmufm.org
Pembine man arrested following high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A Wisconsin man faces various driving and narcotics charges, following a high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police Monday. Officers tried to stop a white pickup truck around 11:25 a.m on Carpenter Avenue near F Street, but the driver took off as the officer approached the vehicle. The driver fled eastbound on F Street, then eastbound on US-2. When the truck came to the intersection with Ridgeview, it ran a red light and hit a Subaru SUV.
WLUC
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
WLUC
Lakestate Industries celebrates 50 years helping community members find jobs
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County nonprofit known for helping the community find jobs is celebrating 50 years. When Lakestate Industries started in 1973, it was serving 10 people. Now, there are 140 people in the program at a time. “We’re very happy with the way things have gone...
WLUC
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s employment at a meeting on Tuesday. Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract as a Delta County employee. Commissioners John Malnar and Steven...
