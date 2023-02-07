ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Chain of Love’ fundraiser returns to Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community fundraiser is looking for donations to support athletes participating in the Special Olympics. Co-Champion for the Chain of Love Tregan Lippens explains what the fundraiser is supporting. “To help cover the travel expenses for our local Special Olympics team, we are using a literal...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Menominee Junior-Senior High School students return to class

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Menominee Junior-Senior High School students returned to class Wednesday for the first time this school year. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. The cleanup led to the discovery of asbestos.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Band prepares for free Sunday concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette City Band spent the night preparing for its upcoming free Sunday afternoon concert. The concert will be directed by Steve Grugin, featuring piano soloist Nancy Zimmerman. Band organizers say one thing that make the band so special is how diverse members are...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

New child care option coming to Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames. Officers quickly...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran....
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Man remains missing after falling from Miner’s Castle in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

UMT gets ready for Valentine’s Day with cookies, makeup and more!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meteorologist Jennifer Perez hosts Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson giving us all a glimpse into the winter season so far (hint, it’s been warm, and she tells us why)! Plus, Jessica Mariin Glomp stops by the studio to have fun ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wnmufm.org

Pembine man arrested following high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A Wisconsin man faces various driving and narcotics charges, following a high-speed chase with Iron Mountain Police Monday. Officers tried to stop a white pickup truck around 11:25 a.m on Carpenter Avenue near F Street, but the driver took off as the officer approached the vehicle. The driver fled eastbound on F Street, then eastbound on US-2. When the truck came to the intersection with Ridgeview, it ran a red light and hit a Subaru SUV.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy