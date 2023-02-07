ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen

The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy Seafood restaurant in Beckley celebrates grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Fish Frenzy, a new Beckley seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening on February 3, 2023. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce congratulated the new business in a Facebook post shortly after the opening. “Congratulations Fish frenzy seafood Restaurant, Beckley WV on your official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration. The cold outside […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center

CHARLESTON, WV —  WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Disney on Ice back in Charleston this weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The most magical place on earth is in Charleston for the weekend. Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Feb. 9-12, 2023. Shows are scheduled the following days:. Friday, February 10 at 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Temperatures back to seasonable for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has officially become the fourth day this winter where a record high temperature was broken in our area. Strong southerly winds allowed for unseasonable warmth to overtake West Virginia, but that comes to an end later tonight with the passing of a cold front. As the front moves farther to the east, winds will diminish and temperatures will return to the 40s. A system moving up from the south may clip us for some showers Sunday, but this is low in confidence. Next week we will warm up again. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Winners selected in West Virginia lifetime hunting, fishing license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twenty-six people were awarded prizes Wednesday in West Virginia's lifetime hunting and fishing license giveaway. The winners were selected as part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ fourth annual Lifetime Huntington and Fishing License Giveaway, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
wchstv.com

West Virginia American Water makes formal offer to buy Milton's water system

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water made a formal offer to purchase Milton's water system during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Residents said this is something they've wanted for many years, as West Virginia American Water gave a presentation offering almost $13 million to purchase the water system.
MILTON, WV
WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV

