Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen
The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
Fish Frenzy Seafood restaurant in Beckley celebrates grand opening
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Fish Frenzy, a new Beckley seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening on February 3, 2023. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce congratulated the new business in a Facebook post shortly after the opening. “Congratulations Fish frenzy seafood Restaurant, Beckley WV on your official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration. The cold outside […]
WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center
CHARLESTON, WV — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
Youth ambassador shares story of importance of heart health at Boone Memorial event
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s first national youth ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge participated in an event at Boone Memorial Health in celebration of American Heart Month. Youth ambassador Hillary Gore, 16, was featured Wednesday at the BMH Goes Red event...
Disney on Ice back in Charleston this weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The most magical place on earth is in Charleston for the weekend. Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Feb. 9-12, 2023. Shows are scheduled the following days:. Friday, February 10 at 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
Temperatures back to seasonable for the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has officially become the fourth day this winter where a record high temperature was broken in our area. Strong southerly winds allowed for unseasonable warmth to overtake West Virginia, but that comes to an end later tonight with the passing of a cold front. As the front moves farther to the east, winds will diminish and temperatures will return to the 40s. A system moving up from the south may clip us for some showers Sunday, but this is low in confidence. Next week we will warm up again. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
Winners selected in West Virginia lifetime hunting, fishing license giveaway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twenty-six people were awarded prizes Wednesday in West Virginia's lifetime hunting and fishing license giveaway. The winners were selected as part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ fourth annual Lifetime Huntington and Fishing License Giveaway, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Next big weather changes for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Before the strong winds can even die down, discussion by many has already turned to the chance of snow which has been showing up on weather models for a few days. The next chance of snow appears to be greatest in southern-most West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky on Sunday. The weather system […]
West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
W.Va. DHHR struggles to fill Child Protective Services vacancies statewide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources remains hopeful that job fairs and sign-on bonuses will help replenish the depleted ranks of its Child Protective Services. The department’s own website confirms no new abuse and neglect cases have been filed in Morgan County...
Applications for ‘West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Cleanup’ now available
Applications are now available for those who want to do their part to make West Virginia a cleaner place.
West Virginia American Water makes formal offer to buy Milton's water system
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water made a formal offer to purchase Milton's water system during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Residents said this is something they've wanted for many years, as West Virginia American Water gave a presentation offering almost $13 million to purchase the water system.
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
