The Buffalo Sabres are clearly putting their own talent ahead of anyone they would get in a blockbuster trade, and it’s the right call. Following Dylan Cozens signing on for another seven seasons, Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News reported Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams stated he’s not finished locking in his young core. Players like Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are on his short-list to get deals done in the (sort of) near future, while I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tyson Jost get at least a bridge deal.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO