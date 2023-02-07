ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buffalo Sabres: Adams correct to hold off on blockbuster trades

The Buffalo Sabres are clearly putting their own talent ahead of anyone they would get in a blockbuster trade, and it’s the right call. Following Dylan Cozens signing on for another seven seasons, Lance Lysowski of Buffalo News reported Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams stated he’s not finished locking in his young core. Players like Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are on his short-list to get deals done in the (sort of) near future, while I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tyson Jost get at least a bridge deal.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy