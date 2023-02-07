ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Lady Vols falter against Mississippi State in double overtime

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WATE ) — The Lady Vols battled to double overtime but could not slow down Jerkaila Jordan in their 91-90 loss to Mississippi State. Jordan tallied a season-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Neither team could pull away the entire game. The largest lead came when Mississippi State was on a 9-0 run and up by six points late in the second overtime.

Rickea Jackson finished with a team-high 28 points while snagging 11 boards. Jillian Hollingshead continued to solidify her spot in the rotation by pouring in a career-high 18 points and 12 rebounds.

UT falls to 17-9 on the season and 9-2 in SEC play.

Tennessee struggled from beyond the arc only making 5-for-20 (25%). On the flip side, the Bulldogs shot 40% (8-for-20) from distance.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return home for a Sunday matinee against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

WATE

WATE

