fox9.com

Bell Lofts: After outcry, landlord agrees to return deposits; residents still want investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the residents of a condemned North Minneapolis apartment building spoke out against their landlord for a FOX 9 story — alleging he failed to return their deposits and had a long history of ignoring urgent maintenance needs — his property management company emailed tenants a letter Friday saying their deposits would be returned.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Maple Grove man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing fully auto pistol

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man was found guilty of several firearm charges and trafficking fentanyl pills in federal court on Tuesday. The Department of Justice said Derrick Maurice Scott, 34, was convicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machine gun during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machine gun, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man who threatened a man at a convenience store last summer has been found guilty of multiple crimes.Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of one count each of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine gun, and several other firearms violations.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Scott has a long criminal history including domestic assault and fentanyl dealing.According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.Days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pulls, a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a switch, and a high-capacity magazine from the vehicle during the traffic stop.Scott is expected to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
lptv.org

Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police. On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
ISANTI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison. 
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN

