FBI investigating Ramsey County jail for excessive force, medical neglect of inmate
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Testimony ends in Firkus trial; closing arguments to begin Friday morning
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The prosecution and defense both rested their cases in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday in the trial of Nick Firkus, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of his wife Heidi in 2010. Prosecutors presented evidence and called witnesses over...
Ramsey County begins transfer of inmates as debate over jail funding intensifies
Inmates started leaving the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday following a state Department of Corrections order to reduce the number of people held in the St. Paul facility. Ramsey County has one of the biggest jails in the state, built to hold 500 people securely, just east of...
Bell Lofts: After outcry, landlord agrees to return deposits; residents still want investigation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the residents of a condemned North Minneapolis apartment building spoke out against their landlord for a FOX 9 story — alleging he failed to return their deposits and had a long history of ignoring urgent maintenance needs — his property management company emailed tenants a letter Friday saying their deposits would be returned.
Maple Grove man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing fully auto pistol
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
Officials starting to respond to protests over strip searches at Shakopee women's prison
Driver arrested following State Patrol chase in Twin Cities suburb
Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts in Truck Park bar mass shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County jury has found Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts for his role in a deadly October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul. Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed and 15 others were injured in the shooting, including...
Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K
