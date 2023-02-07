MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO