Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral Services Announced for Slain Milwaukee Police OfficerJessica McBrideMilwaukee, WI
WISN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 16th St. and Cleveland Ave. It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday. The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee Police Chief Morales says 5 officer deaths 'really tough'
MILWAUKEE - The news of the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving brought a rush of feelings back to former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. Officer Jerving died after he was shot during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. Morales, current chief of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
WISN
18-mile procession for fallen Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty
MILWAUKEE — A funeral procession filled with hundreds of first responders escorted Officer Peter Jerving's family and the fallen officer's body in a procession on Tuesday. Jerving died early Tuesday morning. Milwaukee Police Department said he was killed in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect. MPD said the suspect shot at Jerving and Jerving fired back. Both died from their injuries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged cop killer got probation 14 hours before, judge called it 'good bargain'
Call it "the mystery of the black backpack." Prosecutors say Terrell Thompson, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, ran away from two different crash scenes carrying a backpack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
