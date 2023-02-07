ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 16th St. and Cleveland Ave. It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday. The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

18-mile procession for fallen Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty

MILWAUKEE — A funeral procession filled with hundreds of first responders escorted Officer Peter Jerving's family and the fallen officer's body in a procession on Tuesday. Jerving died early Tuesday morning. Milwaukee Police Department said he was killed in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect. MPD said the suspect shot at Jerving and Jerving fired back. Both died from their injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed on south side: 'Complete shock'

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man's family is looking for answers after he was shot and killed on the city's south side Monday, Feb. 6. Teryton Bonner was shot at a gas station near 17th and Rogers around 5 p.m. "I hope they find who did this," said Junell Bannister,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

