Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
WGAL
Lancaster student honored classmates and EMS who saved his life
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County college student got to thank the people who helped him survive cardiac arrest. A year ago, Evan Harper had a cardiac arrest while in class at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Steve Le, a fellow student, jumped into action and started CPR. The...
abc27.com
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
local21news.com
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum
York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
abc27.com
Gun violence down in York following ‘Group Violence Intervention’ project
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say that the “Group Violence Intervention” project, which began back in 2016, is helping to reduce gun violence in the city. At Monday night’s forum, community members had a chance to listen and be heard on the subject of gun violence.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Church members join family at vigil for Harrisburg homicide victim: ‘We’re not meant to do this alone’
When Stacey Shannon was killed just before Christmas, she had a fractured relationship with her family that prevented her daughter Jessica Hassell from finding any closure in the loss. On Tuesday night, a tearful Hassell told that to a group of about 20 church members and family at Second City...
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for shooting at officers, woman in 2019
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 20-40 years in a state correctional facility on Thursday after a 2019 shooting that involved an SRT response. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Mark Boisey was convicted by a jury of two counts of...
lebtown.com
Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
pennrecord.com
Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit
ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
thedickinsonian.com
Three Students Assaulted; Perpetrator Still At-Large
An unknown man assaulted three Dickinson students on or near campus over the weekend of January 28 and early this week. The first two incidents occurred outside of the Holland Union Building near the heart of campus and on South West Street in Carlisle respectively, both early Saturday morning. The...
Woman loses $120K in Facebook online scam
A Girard man says his mother was scammed out of $120,000 after talking to a man online.
abc27.com
Dauphin County creates two new positions for prison, hires Midstate police veteran
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is making some changes when it comes to its prison system. Commissioners have an announcement regarding it on, Wednesday, Feb. 8. Commissioner Mike Pries begin by saying that this marks a new era for Dauphin County Prison. Commissioners announced two new positions in hopes of improving accountability.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. SUPERBOWL SUPER FAN. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex abuse arrests involving Jehovah's Witnesses members.
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
abc27.com
Mayor Williams’ Equity Roundtable returns for second year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ Equity Roundtable returned for a second year, dedicated to making the City of Harrisburg a more diverse and inclusive capital city. A total of 40 members are a part of the Equity Roundtable. The committees meet every month and then...
chsperiscope.com
Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher
Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
