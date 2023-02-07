ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum

York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity

Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
PALMYRA, PA
pennrecord.com

Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit

ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
LANCASTER, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Three Students Assaulted; Perpetrator Still At-Large

An unknown man assaulted three Dickinson students on or near campus over the weekend of January 28 and early this week. The first two incidents occurred outside of the Holland Union Building near the heart of campus and on South West Street in Carlisle respectively, both early Saturday morning. The...
CARLISLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination …. Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. SUPERBOWL SUPER FAN. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex …. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex abuse arrests involving Jehovah’s Witnesses members.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mayor Williams’ Equity Roundtable returns for second year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ Equity Roundtable returned for a second year, dedicated to making the City of Harrisburg a more diverse and inclusive capital city. A total of 40 members are a part of the Equity Roundtable. The committees meet every month and then...
HARRISBURG, PA
chsperiscope.com

Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher

Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy