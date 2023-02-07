ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Missouri Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Sometimes a drive along the open road, especially when we don’t have a particular destination in mind, leads us somewhere we’d never expect. A funky little town in Missouri. An awe-inspiring Missouri botanical garden. Or maybe we happen upon an unassuming restaurant in Missouri that boasts a jam-packed parking lot, giving us an inkling that this is one place we want to check out.
MISSOURI STATE
Lansing Daily

Missouri Sheriff Arrested for Letting Love Interest Pretend to Be a Cop, Bringing a Minor to Jail

A county sheriff in Missouri and his chief deputy face a bevy of charges after the sheriff allegedly allowed the deputy, who he was reportedly romantically involved with, to act as a cop before she was certified to do. The deputy is also accused of repeatedly bringing a minor with her to work at the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

