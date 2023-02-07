Read full article on original website
‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos
Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!
‘Married at First Sight’: 4 of the Worst Wives of All Time
From a woman who got arrested on the way to her honeymoon to the cast member who cheated on her husband, these are the worst 'Married at First Sight' wives.
‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon
Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
‘The Bachelor’: Who Is the Tallest Bachelor of All Time?
Zach Shallcross received plenty of comments about his height during night one of The Bachelor, but he isn’t the only leading man who is a tall drink of water. The ABC series has had quite a few tall Bachelors over the years. Here’s who tops the charts and how Zach measures up.
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell’s Drinking Leads to Her ‘Demise,’ Reality Steve Says
Christina Mandrell's drinking causes major issues for her in 'The Bachelor' Season 27, according to spoilers. Here's what Reality Steve said.
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
‘GMA’ Fans Flipped out After Michael Strahan Called out Steve Harvey on TikTok
Amid a schedule anchoring Good Morning America, hosting The $100,000 Pyramid and interviewing Prince Harry for his memoir Spare, Michael Strahan is busy. But he somehow found the time to call out a fellow game show host for a hilarious reason. In a video posted to TikTok in October 2022,...
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband...
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The actor is 'taking a leave of absence' from the series, which he's helmed since 2012.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits
Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
Christina Mandrell from The Bachelor has a famous mom
Christina Mandrell is one of the contestants on the 27th season of The Bachelor, and the contestant is no stranger to the spotlight as she has a famous mom. This season of The Bachelor sees 30 women competing for 26-year-old Zach Shallcross’ love. Some will be sent packing, whilst others will make it through to the rose ceremony.
