HollywoodLife

‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!
SACRAMENTO, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits

Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'

Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
GLENDALE, AZ
New York Post

Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
NEW YORK STATE
realitytitbit.com

Christina Mandrell from The Bachelor has a famous mom

Christina Mandrell is one of the contestants on the 27th season of The Bachelor, and the contestant is no stranger to the spotlight as she has a famous mom. This season of The Bachelor sees 30 women competing for 26-year-old Zach Shallcross’ love. Some will be sent packing, whilst others will make it through to the rose ceremony.

