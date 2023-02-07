Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is All About Commitment in His Latest Single "Me and You"
West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new single dubbed “Me and You,” his own spin on a love song just before Valentine’s Day. There are not many artists that can capture a generation of new-school rap fans in the way that Central Cee has. His songs always hit big numbers and his smart use of samples, meme-worthy lyrics and club-friendly instrumentals often find themselves in the heat of raves and car cruises alike.
Listen to Depeche Mode’s New Song, ‘Ghosts Again’
Depeche Mode has released "Ghosts Again," the first song from their upcoming album Memento Mori. "To me, 'Ghosts Again' just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy," singer Dave Gahan said in a press release. His bandmate Martin Gore added that "it's not often that we record a song that I just don't get sick of listening to – I'm excited to be able to share it."
A Drummer Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Has the Band’s ‘Seismic Moment’
The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" played an unusual role in a memorial concert for Brian Jones that happened shortly after his death.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Lourdes Leon pays tribute to mom Madonna in red cone dress at 2023 Grammys
Madonna first debuted her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra during her Blonde Ambition tour in the 1990s. On Sunday, her daughter paid tribute to the iconic look.
How Linkin Park’s Numb became nu metal’s last blockbuster hit and racked up a billion streams on the back of it
The story behind Linkin Park’s 2003 single Numb
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Kate Middleton Rewears Her Favorite Hobbs Coat From Over 10 Years Ago
LONDON — The Waleses are out and about. The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Cornwall since taking up the additional title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which previously belonged to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Kate Middleton and William visited the...
Beyoncé announces much anticipated 'Renaissance' world tour, coming to Bay Area
Queen Bey is coming back to the Bay! Fans can catch her at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 30.
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is returning to metal with two new projects: “I’m stepping back into the heavy”
Former Metallica/Voivod/Ozzy bassist Jason Newsted is working on two new metal bands
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
From Slipknot and Lovebites to Dying Fetus and Powerwolf, these are the best new metal songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
hypebeast.com
Kohn Gallery Presents ‘This Is the Time of the Hour’ Exhibition by Alicia Adamerovich
Brooklyn-based artist Alicia Adamerovich has opened her inaugural solo exhibition at Kohn Gallery. Entitled The is the time of the hour, the show encompasses various artworks that delve into notions of being overwhelmed. Through her wooden sculptures and alien landscapes, Adamerovich invites her audience to traverse the subconscious as well as visualize their psychological states.
hypebeast.com
D4VD Debuts New Ballad "Placebo Effect"
To prevent copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, David Anthony Burke, who goes by d4vd, decided to record his own music from his sister’s closet on BandLab. Encouraged after his first releases began being used by others in their gaming montages, he created the viral breakthrough track “Romantic Homicide” which was later rereleased through Darkroom and Interscope, peaking at #1 on Spotify’s US Viral Charts.
hypebeast.com
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon
Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the all time greatest driving song?
It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track
Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Comments / 0