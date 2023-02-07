Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
Speed trap catches unlicensed driver
TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
Oakland County woman charged with hitting, killing 22-year-old MSU student, fled US
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI says the driver charged with hitting and killing a 22-year-old Michigan State student has left the country. Police say 57-year-old Tubtim Howson hit Benjamin Kable in the early hours of New Year’s Day and took off to Thailand days later. News of...
Here’s how a Michigan teen was found safe by police after being reported missing since 2021
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office offered new details into the investigation of a missing teen found more than a year after she was reported missing. The 14-year-old girl was found several months pregnant in a Port Huron home earlier this week by...
Suspect riding bike steals tow truck, crashes it into auto parts warehouse in Detroit
DETROIT – A suspect riding a bike ended up stealing a tow truck and crashing it into a warehouse in Detroit. The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 8) evening at Holbrook Auto Parts on 6 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue when the tow truck driver tried to pick up a woman’s car.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
3 charged in Oakland County after hundreds of thefts, 25 cars stolen across Metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three men have been charged in Oakland County in connection with hundreds of thefts and 25 stolen cars across Metro Detroit over the past four months, officials said. Bloomfield Township police said Rapheal Antonio Smith, 29; Demerius Marco Hollis, 30; and Samuel Bender Jr., 32;...
That's the way the concrete crumbles: 'Super pothole' on I-696 causes flat tires on nearly a dozen vehicles in Oakland County
One driver pulled off to the side of the freeway soon turned into several and then almost a dozen vehicles dealing with flat tires after a gigantic crack on I-696 opened up in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.
Trooper hospitalized with serious injures after traffic crash on Dixie Highway in Oakland County
One state trooper was seriously injured following a near head-on collision with another driver in northern Oakland County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
Man on bike steals tow truck before crashing it into Detroit auto parts store
A suspect riding a bike wound up behind bars on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole tow truck in Detroit and crashed into the side of a building.
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Everything we know after 14-year-old girl reported missing over a year ago found in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly a year and a half was found alive in a Port Huron home this week. The U.S. Marshals Service became involved in the investigation after someone reported that the girl was sexually assaulted and had become pregnant.
14-year-old girl reported missing in 2021 found by US Marshals in Port Huron
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit successfully located a critically endangered 14-year-old girl in Port Huron Tuesday, more than a year after she was reported missing. The girl was reported missing in September 2021 by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy...
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
