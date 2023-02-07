Read full article on original website
KEVN
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
KELOLAND TV
Neighborhood evacuated following Rapid City explosion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. Rapid City Police posted a live video from the scene to Facebook. In it, a division chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
KEVN
Service animals help people with disabilities lead a more independent life
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Living with a disability is hard, but there are tools that can increase independence. One of the biggest tools: a service animal. But not all animals preform tasks, some just offer comfort. Service animals are trained to help people who struggle with either physical or...
KEVN
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it. Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.
KEVN
Monument Health’s February Freeze 5K focuses on heart health
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February is not only when we celebrate Valentine’s Day but it’s also heart health month and to raise awareness Monument Health is hosting the February Freeze 5k run/walk this weekend. Chrissy Callahan, Exercise Physiologist at Monument Health spoke about the importance to incorporate...
KEVN
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned, it could easily go from a warm car...
Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death
Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
KEVN
Health Watch: Seizures in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seizures, especially in children, are dangerous but with knowledge and treatment, most can be managed. “Seizures come in a variety of types,” Dr. Cara Hamilton, Black Hills Pediatrics, said. “They range from the full-body tonic-clonic unresponsive shaking episodes that last from several minutes up until something that’s much more subtle, including an eye twitch or a blank stare for a second or two. Seizures can end up being pretty dangerous but luckily for kids they usually aren’t that bad, especially if we pick them up early and we get proper treatment initiated.
sdpb.org
Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
KEVN
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
Black Hills Area Community Foundation earns $3 million for affordable housing
Millions of dollars are heading to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to address affordable housing issues in Rapid City.
KEVN
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
KEVN
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman accused of murdering a 2-year-old child in Box Elder two years ago changes her plea. Thursday, 24-year-old Precious Black Elk pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter, with the state dropping an alternative charge of murder. Black Elk now faces a possible life behind bars when she’s sentenced on March 10 but the state agreed to ask for no more than 60 years behind bars.
KEVN
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
KEVN
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
sdpb.org
American Indian Movement members- began a 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee | SD History
February 27, 1973, American Indian Movement members- began a 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The occupation took place just three weeks after a protest in Custer that evolved into a riot at the Custer County Courthouse and included property damage around the community. The occupation at Wounded Knee focused national attention on Indian issues, including the federal government’s failure to abide by past treaty agreements.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
gowatertown.net
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
