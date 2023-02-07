ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
WINDCREST, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest

WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
WINDCREST, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man charged with shooting rifle at off-duty officer

SAN ANTONIO — A 48-year-old man remains in the Bexar County Jail under a $200,000 bond, charged with a frightening rifle attack on I-10 in east San Antonio. Robert Charles Cantu is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He's accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass over FM 1516 last Tuesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy