foxsanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect with outstanding warrants, including terrorist threats
SAN ANTONIO – Police need help finding a suspect with two outstanding warrants. According to the Hallettsville Police Department Facebook page, Tevin Hights is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a terrorist threat. Police say Tevin has connections to the Yoakum, Shiner, Cuero, and Hallettsville areas....
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after punching person trying to stop him from stealing from Macy's
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect who assaulted a person while recently stealing from Macy's Department Store. The robbery took place on Jan. 12 at Macy's at the Ingram Square Mall off Northwest Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road. Police said the suspect was with...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest
WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
news4sanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
Man shot, killed after reported argument at San Antonio Northside food mart
The victim was hit several times.
KTSA
Bond set at $150K for suspect in West Side fatal shooting at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are announcing the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting on the West Side. Victor Aleman was arrested early Tuesday and he has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paul Ortiz. Police say Ortiz...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, cash at gunpoint from Southwest Side store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint last year. Jose Carrizales was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Nov. 10 at the Kim’s Express in the 5400 block of West Military Drive, records show.
Man charged with shooting rifle at off-duty officer
SAN ANTONIO — A 48-year-old man remains in the Bexar County Jail under a $200,000 bond, charged with a frightening rifle attack on I-10 in east San Antonio. Robert Charles Cantu is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He's accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass over FM 1516 last Tuesday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed during argument outside North Side food mart, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road after receiving word of shots fired.
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
KSAT 12
Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to family violence, avoids jail time
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer fired last year after he was indicted in Kendall County on several child abuse charges has avoided jail time in the case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 30, pleaded guilty last month to a single...
'I ducked for my life': Street shootout on far west side ends in teen's arrest, detectives searching for second suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is behind bars, charged in connection to a shootout on the far west side. It happened on Victorian Oaks, several blocks away from William J. Brennan High School. Detectives say the 17-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with an unknown man. KENS 5 also obtained pictures...
KSAT 12
Small business owner’s livelihood in jeopardy after food truck stolen from East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A small business owner worries about how she will feed her baby after someone took off with her food truck -- Build A Burger. Julia Valdez was shocked when her nearly $40,000 food truck was not where she had left it Monday. “It’s my livelihood. It’s...
