Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage after alleged incident at Arizona hotel
PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin's behavior in a hotel Sunday night.The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman."Michael Irvin will not be part of NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage," NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said.In interviews with Dallas' 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said the conversation...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sparks contract speculation with latest Instagram post
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the biggest questions to answer during the 2023 offseason in what will happen with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There are plenty of outcomes that the situation could have, including a long-term extension, a franchise tag or even a trade. On Wednesday, Jackson took to Instagram...
Ravens Coordinator Hire: Harbaugh's 'Next-Level' History
The Ravens are looking for another offensive coordinator after parting. ways with Greg Roman. How's coach John Harbaugh's track record here?
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: 2023 NFL Draft Targets, NFL Free Agency Targets + Brad Holmes
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:12 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 8:46 PMhi im meu200bHey mike are you going to do a stream during the NFL awards show? :) Welcome to live chat! Remember to...
NFL world reacts to Vikings' hiring of DC Brian Flores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play.
Five diamonds in the rough the Dolphins should draft in April
Approaching Super Bowl Sunday, you are either getting ready for the big game or you are like me — mentally preparing for the NFL Draft. The draft is 76 days away, but who’s counting? Dolphins fans may want to start the countdown. As a draft junky, it is...
Yardbarker
Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed
Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
Yardbarker
Heinicke Reveals Where He'd Like to Sign; Will Commanders Keep Backup QB?
Taylor Heinicke, it seems, wants out. The Washington Commanders essentially announced this week that rookie Sam Howell will be the team's starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens. And given that Heinicke is a free agent, he can't be blamed for looking for a future outside of D.C. "I want...
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Washington Commanders Sale
For months, the NFL world has waited and wondered whether embattled owner Dan Snyder would actually sell his controlling stake in the Washington Commanders franchise. It sounds like the wait might not last much longer. Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network reported Wednesday that Snyder is ...
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
Comments / 0