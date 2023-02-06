MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO