The Hockey Writers

Lightning Ready for Avalanche Rematch

It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lightning defenseman Ian Cole fined $5,000 for kneeing

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for kneeing Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 1:50 mark of the first period of Thursday’s 5–0 Lightning...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to keep rolling against Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ramping up their second-half push, the Florida Panthers will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Sitting at 25-22-6, the Panthers currently sit just three points out of a playoff spot. "Right now,...
CBS Detroit

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (27-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as winners of three games in a row. Florida has a 15-7-3 record in home games and a 26-22-6 record...
COLORADO STATE
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: Vasilevskiy, Hagel bagel Avalanche in 5-0 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their home fans a great time with a elating 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on national television. Brandon Hagel had himself a night with two goals and an assist as he gave the Avs defenders fits all night long. He led the Bolts in 5v5 shots (9) and individual expected goals (0.4). He was electric on the forecheck and he was rewarded handsomely for it.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken. New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23

The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.

