The Hockey Writers
Lightning Ready for Avalanche Rematch
It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Avalanche D Cale Makar out with head injury
Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury
Yardbarker
Lightning defenseman Ian Cole fined $5,000 for kneeing
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for kneeing Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 1:50 mark of the first period of Thursday’s 5–0 Lightning...
NBA Odds: Avalanche vs. Lightning prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/9/2023
It will be a Stanley Cup rematch as the Colorado Avalanche visit Central Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Visit Amalie Arena with us as we share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Lightning prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Avalanche are coming off a...
FOX Sports
Lightning visit the Stars after Hagel's 2-goal game
Tampa Bay Lightning (33-16-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-13-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas has gone 15-5-6 in home games...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to keep rolling against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ramping up their second-half push, the Florida Panthers will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Sitting at 25-22-6, the Panthers currently sit just three points out of a playoff spot. "Right now,...
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
FOX Sports
Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche (27-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as winners of three games in a row. Florida has a 15-7-3 record in home games and a 26-22-6 record...
chatsports.com
Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: Vasilevskiy, Hagel bagel Avalanche in 5-0 win
The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their home fans a great time with a elating 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on national television. Brandon Hagel had himself a night with two goals and an assist as he gave the Avs defenders fits all night long. He led the Bolts in 5v5 shots (9) and individual expected goals (0.4). He was electric on the forecheck and he was rewarded handsomely for it.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken
Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken. New...
FOX Sports
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
tigerdroppings.com
Florida Panthers Open Investigation After This Lightning Fan Dummied Their Mascot
Mascots are weird in general, but a dude with a hard grunge against one is even weirder. Per Miami Herald... An altercation between a Tampa Bay Lightning fan and Florida Panthers mascot Monday was not staged, and has prompted an investigation by the Panthers, a team spokesperson said. Neither stadium...
