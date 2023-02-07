Read full article on original website
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Cedar Hill’s New Football Coach Plans To Be Involved In Community
Ward Returns To Cedar Hill As Head Football Coach of the Longhorns. In 2020 Nick Ward was an assistant football coach helping the Cedar Hill Longhorns reach a state final. Now, he’s back as the head coach with a goal to bring the school another state championship. It’s his first time to be at the helm of a program, but he has a history of success as an assistant.
Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
RICHARDSON, Texas - North Texas has a new up-and-coming golfer, who was recently ranked number the one junior golfer in the country, according to Golf Week. Preston Stout is a senior at JJ Pearce High School. He started out playing football before realizing it's his golf swing that's truly special.
Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players
Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
Duncanville ISD places high school girls basketball coaches on leave
Howard was issued a one-year suspension by the UIL in October of 2022 for rules violations. A statement from the Duncanville ISD indicates the district is investigating whether she violated that suspension
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
Bailey Named CEO of New Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals in Mansfield & Waxahachie
Kelly Bailey has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Mansfield and its satellite facility, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie. Both 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospitals will treat patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Cedar Hill’s New Growth Draws Local and Regional Opportunity
CEDAR HILL – When you check out the Visit Cedar Hill website, you will discover the city considers itself a “city in a park.”. Small town living, good dining and shopping, plus many locals are attracted to the area because of the opportunities to enjoy nature at locations like the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Cedar Hill State Park or Joe Pool Lake.
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
New Midlothian Facilities Will Be Catalyst For Downtown Revitalization
Midlothian – The City of Midlothian’s new Public Library and City Hall building on North 8th. Street and the new Public Safety building at North 8th Street and Highway 67 are now officially underway. While the ice storm pushed the date from Groundhog Day to this Monday, there...
Warm welcome home for Cedar Hill youth
Like many 5-year-olds, Cristiano Frigoli sees police officers and firefighters as larger-than-life characters. But they, like many others, are seeing the Cedar Hill youngster as a hero. Thanks to a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Cristiano has conquered an extremely rare disease called Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD). The transplant was completed...
