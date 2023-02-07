ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis Called Out Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Over Their ‘Awkward’ Red Carpet Photos

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago

Mila Kunis gave it straight to her husband’s co-star! In a new interview, Reese Witherspoon revealed that Ashton Kutcher‘s wife, 39, called them out for their super awkward red-carpet photos at the premiere of Your Place Or Mine. “She even emailed us last night,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress, 46, said during a Monday, Feb 6 appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’”

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon (Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

That’s not the entire story. It turns out despite Ashton and Reese’s onscreen chemistry (red carpet pics notwithstanding,) Reese knows Mila a lot better. “I’m better friends with Mila cause I’d known her for a very long time,” she admitted. That didn’t stop the comedic duo from having a great time on their romcom. ” “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball!” Reese said. “We had so much fun. And every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila and be like, ‘what is he wearing?‘”

It turns out the onscreen couple actually did work on their chemistry to perfect it, leading up to filming. “We really worked on it, we talked every day for the month leading up to it,” Reese told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere. “We sent each other videos every single day so that we got to know each other so that by the time we got to set, he knew my dog’s name, he knew all of my kids, I’d seen him get his coffee.”

Ashton indicated to the outlet that in terms of whether or not the chemistry works (the movie is about a long-distance relationship), audiences “could tell” onscreen. He also notably said that he “had more fun making this than maybe anything I’ve ever made as an actor, because every single day I showed up to work I had fun.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

“This one was pretty special because I think this movie could only be made today,” the No Strings Attached star said. “You couldn’t make this movie 15 years ago because people weren’t using FaceTime, you couldn’t have had this long-distance relationship. It would’ve been an entirely different film, and the viability of that relationship and the commentary on how strong long-distance relationships can become when you’re actually talking to someone every day, I think it’s a nod to what this movie is about.”

