Old Lyme, CT

Eyewitness News

Cement truck rollover reported on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - First responders were called to a cement truck rollover in Wethersfield on Friday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the area of 1840 Berlin Tpke., near Arrow Road, around 8:15 a.m. The northbound side of the road was closed as of 8:30...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. The highway has since reopened. The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 20N and 19. It was first...
CROMWELL, CT
FireRescue1

Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash

Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
SOMERS, CT
NBC Connecticut

Branford Garage Fire Destroys Car, Sends Person to the Hospital

A garage fire in Branford destroyed a car and sent a person to the hospital with a burn injury Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters put out the garage fire at Orchard Heights Condominiums on Florence Road just before 4 p.m. Crews put out the blaze shortly after getting to the scene, which...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You Lose a Quad? It Washed Up in Torrington

Growing up in Waterbury, I saw plenty of garbage in the Naugatuck River. God it stunk so bad when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's. Raw sewage and years of neglect turned the river into a chemical cesspool. That was then, it's much better now after decades of attention. I guess that's why I was surprised to find a quad in the Naugy yesterday in Torrington.
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Weapon found in Hamden School

There have been...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening. Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man...
HARTFORD, CT

