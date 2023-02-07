Growing up in Waterbury, I saw plenty of garbage in the Naugatuck River. God it stunk so bad when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's. Raw sewage and years of neglect turned the river into a chemical cesspool. That was then, it's much better now after decades of attention. I guess that's why I was surprised to find a quad in the Naugy yesterday in Torrington.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO