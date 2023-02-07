Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Cement truck rollover reported on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - First responders were called to a cement truck rollover in Wethersfield on Friday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the area of 1840 Berlin Tpke., near Arrow Road, around 8:15 a.m. The northbound side of the road was closed as of 8:30...
Man dies in I-91 crash in Connecticut
A crash caused a car to dangle from the Interstate 91 overpasses in Windsor Thursday morning, closing a portion of Route 75.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
Eyewitness News
Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
Eyewitness News
Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
Eyewitness News
Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. The highway has since reopened. The Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 20N and 19. It was first...
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
NBC Connecticut
Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
NBC Connecticut
Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire
Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Eyewitness News
Driver faces charges after striking state trooper, firefighter on Rt.9
Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash. Meteorologist Scot Haney said parts of the state may see a brief shower later in the day on Thursday. Here is his 7 a.m. forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Route 75 closed in Windsor due to crash.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Garage Fire Destroys Car, Sends Person to the Hospital
A garage fire in Branford destroyed a car and sent a person to the hospital with a burn injury Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters put out the garage fire at Orchard Heights Condominiums on Florence Road just before 4 p.m. Crews put out the blaze shortly after getting to the scene, which...
Hartford man charged in fatal hit and run
An arrest has been made in a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash from last year in Hartford. Under arrest is Karanja Thomas, 45, of Vine Street in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven police make murder arrest
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut.
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
Eyewitness News
Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
Did You Lose a Quad? It Washed Up in Torrington
Growing up in Waterbury, I saw plenty of garbage in the Naugatuck River. God it stunk so bad when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's. Raw sewage and years of neglect turned the river into a chemical cesspool. That was then, it's much better now after decades of attention. I guess that's why I was surprised to find a quad in the Naugy yesterday in Torrington.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Eyewitness News
Weapon found in Hamden School
Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. UConn Freshman Concerned about Nighttime Thefts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There have been...
NBC Connecticut
Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening. Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man...
Comments / 0