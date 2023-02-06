Read full article on original website
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 9.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.79MM shares and 9.53% of the company, a decrease in...
Cullen Cuts Stake in Cullen (CFR)
Fintel reports that Cullen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
EXCLUSIVE: Maple Gold Mines CEO On The Gold Outlook, Bitcoin And What's Next For The Miner In 2023
Maple Gold has three active drilling programs. "We have a huge land package that is begging to be worked on and we’re going to answer its call,” Hornor tells Benzinga. Spot gold was trading near the $1,930 mark on Wednesday in continued consolidation after a four-month sprint brought the commodity up 20% from the Sept. 28 low of $1,614.92.
moneyweek.com
HSBC launches 3.99% fixed-rate mortgage
HSBC has launched a five year fixed-rate mortgage with a rate of 3.99% – the first product to offer a rate lower than the Bank of England’s base rate since the mini-Budget in September. Mortgage rates hit a peak of 6.65% in September, and though they have since...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC). This represents 5.932% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries (VMI)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI). This represents 4.471% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Wabtec (WAB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.70MM shares of Wabtec Corp. (WAB). This represents 10.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.90MM shares and 10.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in UWM Holdings (UWMC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.53MM shares of UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC). This represents 8.13% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
