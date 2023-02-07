Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Derivatives see 2-year high – where does this put ETH?
Ethereum Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts crossed one billion. Its price has tried to maintain the $1,500 region as support. Bulls have been working hard to keep Ethereum [ETH] around the $1,600 range. It held that price range for the last few days, and there were signs that more traders are betting on the asset. In addition, Open Interest in Perpetual Futures Contracts reached a two-year high, according to the latest Glassnode statistics.
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox [SAND] sees large inflows into exchanges: Good news for investors?
The Sandbox saw close to 100 million inflows into exchanges in recent days. The token unlock event coming up in a few days might be a motivating factor. The value of The Sandbox [SAND] increased significantly at the start of 2023. Nevertheless, price movement has slowed recently, and a review of several crucial parameters revealed that some significant events for the game token might take shape.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano approaches critical resistance level of $0.42: Bulls to witness more gains?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The higher timeframe market structure remained strongly bullish. The $0.4-$0.42 is an important region of resistance- but ADA is likely to push higher. Cardano [ADA] bounced from $0.38...
ambcrypto.com
Examining Litecoin’s [LTC] chances of reaching $130 after bullish breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Litecoin was bullish. The reaction at $95 and the attempts to push above $100 meant bulls have the upper hand. Bitcoin [BTC] saw a...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] forms bullish continuation pattern – to $360 next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin formed an ascending triangle pattern. It faces stiff opposition at the $330 mark, but buying pressure was ticking higher. Binance Coin [BNB] posted steady gains throughout...
ambcrypto.com
Should Dogecoin buyers wait for a breakout past this psychological level before bidding?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Dogecoin was bullish. The lower timeframe analysis showed $0.085-$0.09 to be a support zone. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to trade beneath the $23k mark. While...
ambcrypto.com
BNB outperforms ETH in this area, but where is the catch
Despite beating Ethereum, BNB’s DAU was declining. BNB’s RSI and stochastic were overbought, which was bearish. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed the king of altcoins, Ethereum [ETH], by a huge margin in terms of daily active addresses. As per CoinMarketCap, BNB’s daily active users exceeded 815,000, while Ethereum and Polygon [MATIC] reached 344,000 and 277,000, respectively.
ambcrypto.com
Fantom: Here are the levels to watch out for after FTM’s $0.65 rejection
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom had a bearish short-term momentum after posting strong gains throughout January. A pullback to $0.5 or deeper was possible. Fantom [FTM] saw a pullback of nearly 20%...
ambcrypto.com
Maker [MKR] posted an extra 10% gain – Is November high reachable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR mounted above its bullish flag but faced a price rejection at press time. Demand remained stable, but BTC’s price action could determine MKR’s price direction.
ambcrypto.com
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos’ [APT] 350% performance could finally meet a stumbling block- Here’s why
The decline in CMF and Aroon shows that the APT rally was on the verge of an end. Sentiment trended negative, but whales sustained buying momentum. The incredible performance by Aptos [APT] since the start of 2023 could eventually come to a halt, as per a 6 February Santiment insight. For holders of the Layer-one (L1) token, the few days in 2023 would be that would last in their memory. According to CoinMarketCap, APT’s 30-day performance was a monumental 302.31% increase.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Tron’s [TRX] performance since the release of its Q4 2022 report
Tron saw a mixed fortune in Q4 as activities and accounts saw highs and lows. TRX has rallied in 2023 thus far. Tron [TRX] has presented itself as a viable alternative to Ethereum’s [ETH] blockchain, as it is speedier and more cost-effective. On 7 February, Messari released a report that evaluated the state of the blockchain as of the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4). So how is the Tron blockchain doing, and how have its operations affected TRX?
ambcrypto.com
SOL faced rejection at the mid-range mark – is a move to $20.5 imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana faced a sharp rejection at the range highs. A fall beneath $23.5 signified that another fall of 12% could follow. Solana [SOL] performed extremely well in January...
ambcrypto.com
Could Lido Finance [LDO] be the biggest gainer amid staking crisis speculation
The LDO token went against the crypto market trend after staking ban speculation emerged. Not many investors held LDO in non-custodial wallets as exchange inflow skyrocketed. The Lido Finance [LDO] price increased against the broader market sentiment after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong raised an alarm about a possible crypto staking ban. But why has Lido gained after speculation of a potential prohibition?
ambcrypto.com
Blur tops critical metrics in race to ace NFT marketplace, but…
Blur has dominated trading volume throughout February 2023. It has, however, lagged in the number of transactions. Blur has come a long way from its inception, which was less than two years ago. With such rapid expansion, at press time, it was overtaking OpenSea as the premier NFT marketplace. Battle...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin [BTC] may climb a new bull ladder despite Fed’s resolve
The SOPR ratio positioned closer to the market bottom as the TRIX signaled an incoming uptrend. BTC holders adhered to self-custody despite January’s profit-taking offer. Bitcoin [BTC] showed immense prowess after the U.S. Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Initially, the king coin led the crypto market decline, but this only lasted a few hours as bulls took back control.
ambcrypto.com
MATIC breaks out yet another range, what are the next targets?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC broke out of a short-term range. The next area of interest lies at the psychological $1.5. Polygon saw increased activity in the DeFi space in recent days....
ambcrypto.com
GRT plots rising graph as it surges 30% in 24 hours: More to come?
The Graph (GRT) has surged over 100% in value in February so far. The token was overvalued at press time. Following a decline in value in 2022, The Graph [GRT] has recovered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The value, however, has been rising even more rapidly since the beginning of February 2023. So, to what ends might this be happening, and what might the future hold?
ambcrypto.com
How SingularityNET [AGIX] built momentum amid rising ChatGPT traction
AGIX topped social volume among all assets in the seven days. The token direction might continue in an upturned despite being overbought. Blockchain-powered AI token SingularityNET [AGIX], on the premise of the ChatGPT adoption, increased 680% in the last 30 days. Yes, the surge in value may not be surprising as it’s not the first time that breakthroughs in other sectors impact tokens linked with them.
ambcrypto.com
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
Comments / 0