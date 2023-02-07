Chris Stapleton shares five children with his wife Morgane: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel and another son Country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are proud parents of five. The couple wed in 2007 and welcomed their first child, son Waylon, 13, two years later. Not long after, the musicians' second child, daughter Ada, 12, was born. In 2018, Chris and Morgane welcomed twin sons Macon and Samuel, 4. Their fifth child, a boy, arrived in 2019, although they have yet to reveal his name. Chris and Morgane have...

2 DAYS AGO